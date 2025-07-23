The signal box, a significant component of the former Wealden Line which ran from Lewes via Uckfield through Buxted to Eridge, has had pride of place in the town centre for 150 years.

Once its signalling function controlling the level crossing ended, it was used as a taxi office. It also stood vacant for several years, during which time local people had called for it to be put to some use.

Now Wealden District Council has granted planning consent for the box to be converted to a micro pub by Three Acre Brewery. The brewery is a craft beer producer based at Little Goldsmiths Farm, four miles west of Uckfield

Owners plan to lease the building from its current owners, Uckfield Town Council. They said, in a social media statement: "We couldn't be more excited to make this happen. There's still a few small hoops to jump; through and a lot of work to do but this is a huge step in the right direction. This was the biggest hurdle and we've cleared it. Stay tuned."

Owners are lifelong friends and founders Jamie Newton and Chester Broad together with Peter Mayhew. They plan to invest several thousand pounds renovating and refitting the signal box preparing for its new use. It must be upgraded to meet current regulations and fitted with improved toilet facilities, service area and seating. And the three owners describe the project as a unique opportunity to expand and attract business, including train passengers .

There were 45 letters to WDC in support of the scheme with people stating it would be good to see an historic and beautiful building in the centre of the town put to good use.

Council officers said the size meant noise impacts would be limited and opening hours controlled through planning conditions. Plans are for the micro pub to open from 8.30am -10pm Monday to Thursday and Sunday, from 8.30am -11pm Friday and 9am -11pm Saturday. It would close on Bank Holidays.