Weald and Downland Living Museum Director takes part in Twelfth Night celebrations

Tilly Blyth, the newly-appointed Director at Weald & Downland Living Museum, shares her experiences so far at the Museum and why it is such a special and unique place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When I joined the Weald & Downland Living Museum as its new Director at the end of October I knew I was joining a very special place, but I had no idea just how precious it was. This is a Museum that has a passionate and active community around it, from the wonderful staff that bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, to the volunteers that gave an enormous 40,000 hours of their time to support the Museum in 2024.

There are lots of wonderful living museums across the country - the Black Country Living Museum, Beamish - but they focus on industrial heritage, whereas our Museum is interested in preserving the vernacular architecture of the Southeast of England and the heritage crafts and skills of rural life.

The Weald & Downland Living Museum has a unique collection of 53 historic buildings, fostering research and education into the techniques and crafts of timber frame construction and historic building preservation. It receives no government funding, but is supported entirely through commercially generated income, admissions and donations. Whilst we interpret the past to our visitors, so much of what we have to share is relevant to now and our future - how we might live in a world where we are mindful of nature's limited resources and where we embrace the regenerative practices of our ancestors. Here, every conversation reveals a new layer of knowledge about past ways of life, and a depth of understanding about how to care for and nurture our environment.

Twelfth Night is one of the many immersive days at the Museum.

One highlight since joining was participating in the Twelfth Night celebrations, set after the 12 days of Christmas and on the Eve of Epiphany. This glorious feast was not only an opportunity to experience the clothes that were worn in Tudor times, and to be pleasantly surprised about how warm Bayleaf, our Tudor farmstead, would become, despite having no fire lit for the meal. It was also a chance to marvel at the brisket, pottage and marchpane that we ate, and to connect with some of our volunteers in a different way. Their dedication preparing our feast in advance, and engaging with our visitors to explain what was happening, and to collectively do all the washing up, helped me to really appreciate how much they help our Museum to come alive.

The economic climate at the moment means that museums and the cultural sector have very real challenges around financial sustainability. But we know we have an important role to play in supporting the social cohesion and wellbeing of our communities. At the Weald & Downland Living Museum we provide unique experiences that bring people together, reconnect them away from digital media and screens, and provide a place of sanctuary from much of the uncertainty and anxiety of our current world.

We think that's a vital role to play, and one that we hope our community will continue to support us with."