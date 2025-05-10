Wealden animal charity, The Kit Wilson Trust, celebrates 50 years

The Trust started life when Katherine Wilson, well-known as cat show judge 'Kit', left a small legacy to be used for the benefit of animals in need. From a modest beginning the Trust has grown and in 1986 it set up its own animal rescue centre in Stonehurst Lane, Hadlow Down.

As well as the animal rescue and re-homing work, the Trust has become increasingly involved in wildlife rehabilitation and operates a wildlife emergency helpline.

Over the years the Rescue Centre has also become a permanent home for many animals that cannot be re-homed including horses, donkeys, cats, goats, birds and small mammals.

Trustees are all volunteers including the chairman who has overall responsibility for animal welfare, organising the rescue centre, staff and volunteers.

Funds are raised mainly through local supporters' groups, individual donations, legacies, animal sponsors and its three charity shops in Heathfield, Uckfield and Hailsham. It has recently opened a new warehouse on the Ridgewood Industrial Estate

The cornerstone of the Trust's founding policy was to promote the spaying and neutering of pets to reduce the number of kittens and puppies being born and reducing numbers of animals needing rescue. Organisers say the animals rescued by the Trust as the lucky ones - thousands of unwanted pets are destroyed every year by other organisations and authorities.