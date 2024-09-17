Wealden Citizens Advice seeking new volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wealden Citizens Advice are looking for volunteers in their Uckfield, Hailsham & Crowborough offices.

Our volunteers help more than 4,000 residents every year by providing free, confidential, independent and impartial advice. People come to us with all sorts of issues such as debt, benefit, housing or employment problems – our aim is to help them find a way forward and we couldn’t do this without our volunteers.

We are looking for volunteer advisers one day a week in either our Uckfield, Hailsham or Crowborogh offices.

This is a rewarding role where you will answer the telephone, research client's problems on our website to help them resolve their issue. You don’t need any previous experience and full training will be given.

This is a great opportunity to give back to your community, learn new skills and meet friendly people.

Travel expenses are paid for full days volunteering.