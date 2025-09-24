Wealden District Council rejects ‘One East Sussex’ proposal for local Government reorganisation, saying it would be ‘too large and unwieldy’

WDC’s Cabinet is also concerned the proposal – which is supported by East Sussex County Council and Lewes District Council - starts with a £50 million financial shortfall.

In addition, whilst supporting the principle of five smaller unitary councils across Sussex – as outlined in Brighton & Hove’s alternative proposal – Wealden’s Cabinet has said there has been insufficient time to properly examine the detailed boundary and financial arrangements.

Councillor James Partridge, Leader of Wealden District Council, said: “A single East Sussex unitary council covering approximately 550,000 residents would be far too large and unwieldy. It would lose touch with local communities and be unable to provide the responsive, high-quality services our residents deserve, and - as our consultation clearly showed - want us to prioritise.

"In particular, we run the risk of rural communities being under-served, and under-represented. We know that residents appreciate close connection with local councillors who understand their area.”

The council’s cabinet strongly believes that five unitary councils of 300-400,000 residents each would better serve Sussex residents because they would:

● Stay closer to local communities while achieving necessary efficiencies

● Better understand and respond to local needs

● Provide stronger democratic representation

● Maintain civic pride and local identity

● Be large enough to deliver quality services cost-effectively

Councillor Rachel Millward, the council’s deputy leader, said: “We believe smaller councils work better for residents. A council serving 300,000 residents would be big enough to be efficient but small enough to stay connected to the communities they serve."

Despite supporting the five-unitary principle, Wealden cannot endorse Brighton & Hove’s specific proposal because there has been insufficient time to properly examine the proposed boundaries, or the finances, and their implications for local

communities.

Councillor Millward said: “We’ve had days, not months, to assess proposals that will affect how our residents receive services for generations to come. That’s simply not enough time to make such important decisions responsibly.”