Wealden Energy Roadshow comes to Herstmonceux

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Community event to explain how to save money on your bills while reducing your carbon footprint

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Energy South is bringing its Wealden Energy Roadshow to Herstmonceux on Tuesday 29 October for an evening impartial information entitled 'Everything you need to know about solar power and heat pumps'.

The event will be taking place 6.30 – 8pm, Tuesday 29 October at Herstmonceux Village Hall (Hailsham Rd, BN27 4JX). Those planning to attend are encouraged to register for free on Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/29oct24herstmonceux

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energise Sussex Coast’s energy expert Martin Turner will explain the basics, including what funding is available, making the most from the tech and how to spot a scam. Wealden District Councillor Paul Coleshill will be talking about local climate action planning, and there will also be opportunities to sign up for personalised advice after the event and to take away some energy-saving freebies.

Energise Sussex Coast's Martin Turner speaking at a 'Solar simplified' event in Eastbourne in August.

If you're curious about solar energy and how it could benefit your home - or if you want to know more about heat pumps and whether or not they'd make a good replacement for your oil boiler - then this is the event for you!

Heat pumps (which use electricity rather than gas to heat your home) and solar panels are two key technologies for tackling the climate crisis.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) heat pumps are the 'central technology in the global transition to secure and sustainable heating'. In Sweden, Norway and Finland they are the dominant heating technology. But here in the UK they have been ‘the subject of hostile and misleading reporting across many mainstream media outlets’ (Carbon Brief).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile wind and solar now power 13% of the world's electricity, up from 3% a decade earlier. Moreover, the IEA’s just-published World Energy Outlook 2024 report anticipates that solar power will overtake nuclear, wind, hydro, gas and, finally, coal, to become the world’s single-largest source of electricity by 2033.

Last year saw a surge in the number of UK homes installing solar panels, which rose by nearly 30% in 2023 to almost 190,000 installations. The total number of certified home solar panel installations since 2009 now stands at over 1.4 million, equivalent to roughly 5% of all UK households.

Martin Turner, Energise Sussex Coast's retrofit expert, said: 'The confusing and contradictory information available about solar panels or heat pumps, makes it difficult for anyone to answer simple questions: Is my home suitable? Where can I find a trusted installer? How much will it cost to install and run? And how long would it take before the savings I make would pay me back for the expense involved? This evening will tackle all of these questions, as well as debunking myths and providing advice on how to make the most out of these low-carbon technologies.'

Councillor Paul Coleshill, the Climate Change and Economy Portfolio Holder on Wealden District Council, added: 'Climate change is happening. Turbulent weather causes challenges from flooding to drought. What can we do? In our homes: mitigate climate change and save [both energy and money] - an air source heat pump is the cheapest way to heat most properties in Herstmonceux. The council is trying to reduce its own carbon emissions (e.g. plant oil now powers our dust carts) but private transport still creates the most carbon in our area. Electric cars and proper infrastructure planning are both needed. Less equitable weather comes with costs we need to recognise.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is being organised by Community Energy South with support from Energise Sussex Coast.

Based in Lewes, Community Energy South works to support a network of community energy groups in the southeast of England.

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.