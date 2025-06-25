Wealden Line campaigner writes book documenting the 'triumph and tragedy' of Uckfield's railway

Headlined 'Triumph and Tragedy,' the book describes how Sussex was transformed when the London to Brighton Line (BML) opened in 1841. Uckfield was reached in 1858 when the railway coming from Lewes opened.

Brian says he was intrigued and determined to unearth the story of the line's inception and ultimately doomed railway. As well as chronicling the life and times of the railway, its staff, the mishaps and day-to-day events, the book features many previously unpublished photographs. These bring a new perspective to the history of what he calls 'the wonderful Uckfield line,' throughout those years of steam.

In the book, under the heading 'So What Happened?' he asks why the railway was not electrified as planned by 1964, why was the Uckfield Line lumbered with increasingly ageing diesel trains and why this important main line connecting Sussex, Kent and Surrey ended up being destroyed?

Brian and colleagues have long pleaded with local authorities, the railway network chiefs and senior politicians to reconsider the future of the rail link. As the go-ahead is set to be given to a new runway at Gatwick Airport this autumn, he notes this will be totally reliant on what he describes as the 'infamous Brighton mainline.' He feels rail users can be 'assured of increasing congestion, frustration and chaos' in coming years on the BML. He goes on: "This is why a fundamental change in upgrading Sussex's broken rail network needs to happen - and soon!"

Citing the creation of an over-arching mayoral authority for the whole of Sussex, he says implications for the restitution of the rail link will depend on whoever gets into the driving seat.

He quotes the Sussex Express report which st ated: "They say there is wide-ranging support for re-opening of the line with East Sussex County Council acknowledging that the subject of restoration of this link 'continues to be of interest.'"

But he notes: "That oh-so-careful and duplicitous statement should not be taken as support as the rueful lessons across four lessons have demonstrated."