Wealden Planning Round-Up: Week Ending 29 July 2025

Change of Use Proposed for Birchden Farm

In Withyham Parish, an application has been lodged by Mr and Mrs Lindeyer of Birchden Farm, Broadwater Forest Lane, for the change of use of an agricultural building to a farm shop and restaurant (Ref: WD/2025/1662/P02). The application includes associated development and will be considered under permitted development conditions.

Selected Applications by Area:

Crowborough

1 Lansdowne Cottages, Nevill Road (WD/2025/1659/F): Proposed room in the roof with front and rear dormers.

Audley House, Green Lane (WD/2025/1689/LDP): Garage conversion with changes to fenestration.

The Brickworks, Farningham Road (TM/2025/0179/TPO): Tree works under TPO No. 27, 1984.

Magpies, South View Road (TM/2025/0188/TPO): Crown reduction of three beech trees by up to 3m.

Danehill

Pippingford Livery, Pippingford Park (WD/2024/2756/F): Installation of ground-mounted solar PV panels.

Hadlow Down

Huggetts Farm, Stonehurst Lane (WD/2025/1708/F): Construction of cart lodge-style private residential garage.

Crisphams Cottage, Rosers Common (WD/2025/1711/F): Extensions, alterations, and garage replacement.

Maresfield

12 Parklands (WD/2025/1681/F): Erection of a 2-bedroom chalet bungalow.

Mayfield & Five Ashes

Rushers Cross Farm House (WD/2025/1591/F): Detached double garage.

Rotherfield

Rother House, Station Road (WD/2025/1651/F): Single-storey rear extension following conservatory demolition.

Uckfield

The Old Quarry, Snatts Road (WD/2025/1731/F): Extension to existing first-floor balcony.

Wadhurst

Mulberry, High Street (WD/2025/1685/F): Single-storey rear extension.

Withyham

6 Somerset Villas, Corseley Road (WD/2025/1717/F): Single and two-storey extensions to side and rear.

8 Broad Oak, Groombridge (WD/2025/1719/F): Alterations to fenestration and replacement of flat roof with pitched roof.

Chiddingly

Mount View, Pekes Houses, Nash Street (WD/2025/1672/PO): Variation to a Section 106 agreement to allow holiday let ownership to be severed from wider estate.

Hailsham

Hailsham Town Football Club, Western Road (WD/2025/0808/F): Improvement to playing surface to provide an all-weather football pitch.

3 Downsview Way (WD/2025/1522/F): Single-storey rear extension.

Lynwood, Arlington Road East (TM/2025/0192/TPO): Removal of one oak tree.

Heathfield & Waldron

29 Elm Way (TM/2025/0191/TPO): Canopy reduction of oak tree by 25%.

Whitewood Oast, Swife Lane (WD/2025/1589/LDP): Replacement of windows in heritage style with energy-efficient double glazing.

West Lodge, Back Lane, Cross in Hand (WD/2025/1687/LDP): Proposed two-bay garage with annexe/study over.

Herstmonceux

Hollies, Butlers Lane (WD/2025/1658/LBA): Variation to condition on listed building consent regarding remedial works to cellar.

Cowbeech Bungalow, Trolliloes Lane (WD/2025/1709/F): Erection of a detached oak-framed garage/store.

Laughton

Little Cleaver, Mill Lane (WD/2025/1661/P04): Change of use of agricultural building to form three dwellings with partial demolition.

Pevensey Bay

1 Brookland Close (WD/2025/1663/F): Single-storey rear extension following demolition of conservatory.

Sea Spray, Cobald Road (WD/2025/1690/F): First-floor rear extension.

Westham

Peelings Manor, Hankham Road (WD/2025/1647/LB): Roof repairs to pottery building.

Willingdon

10 Combe Rise (WD/2025/1724/F): Loft conversion with dormer and extension of existing pitched roof to create gable ends.