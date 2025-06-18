Wealden towns and parishes set to receive CIL money
This combines with £1.2 million from the previous six-month period to make a total amount of £2.45 million for the last financial year 2024/2025. The amount of CIL received by the council and passed onto parish and town councils has been steadily increasing over the past few years.
CIL is a charg
The parish and town councils in the Wealden district receive 15% of the CIL monies generated from relevant development where a development takes place in their parish. That increases to 25% where a Neighbourhood Plan is adopted. CIL monies passed to parishes can be used to support the development of the parish council’s area by funding the provision, improvement, replacement, operation or maintenance of infrastructure; or anything else that is concerned with addressing the demands that development places on the area.
Councillor Ian Tysh, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party) and lead councillor for Planning and Environment, said, “The CIL allocated to neighbourhoods empowers parish and town councils to play a vital role in seeking to maintain residents’ quality of life. Their shares of the £1.2 million will enable them to improve the reach of local services and facilities and cope with the demands created by new development.”