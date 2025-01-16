'Wear Red in Feb' and show love for the air ambulance which serves Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Make a splash of colour this February to highlight the lifesaving work of Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS).

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) is asking individuals, schools, businesses and community groups to show their love for the lifesaving work of the charity by getting involved in its annual `Wear Red in Feb’ fundraiser to raise awareness and funds to keep it flying and saving lives 24/7, 365 across the region.

KSS, which is currently celebrating 35 years of saving lives across Kent, Surrey and Sussex, is encouraging everyone to wear something red for a day (or even the whole month!) during the month of February such as a tie, a red dress, or even a red hat - every splash of red helps to highlight its vital work.

How to get involved:

Choose any day in February to wear red and show your love and support for your local air ambulance charity, KSS Take a photo of yourself or your group wearing red and share it on social media using the hashtag #WearRedInFeb. Don't forget to tag @airambulancekss Organise a red-themed event, such as a dress-down day at work or school, or sponsored walk and encourage everyone to donate a minimum of £1. Every penny raised goes directly to supporting the lifesaving service KSS provides.

Will Fry raised over £1,000 by wearing red every day in February last year: “I chose to support Wear Red in Feb because KSS, alongside SECAmb, was vital in helping my partner who suffered critical head injuries in an accident. Their rapid and expert intervention undoubtedly protected him from further injury and, quite possibly, saved his life.”

Each day KSS responds to around nine emergency calls, giving people the best chance of survival from a sudden critical injury or illness, keeping families and loved ones together. Its specialist medical teams can reach any part of Kent, Surrey and Sussex in under 30 minutes, bringing the emergency room to the scene to deliver lifesaving critical care such as open-heart surgery, blood transfusions, emergency anaesthesia

It costs £56K a day to operate the lifesaving service provided by KSS, with 88% of the charity’s total income raised through the incredible generosity of its supporters.

Rachel Oxberry, Community Fundraiser at KSS, said: “We rely on the generosity of the communities we serve to continue providing critical care to those in urgent need. By taking part in `Wear Red in Feb’ you’ll be helping to ensure that we can be there for the most seriously ill and injured patients, delivering advanced pre-hospital care when every second counts.

“We look forward to seeing a sea of red this February as people across Kent, Surrey and Sussex come together to show their love and support for KSS.”

For more information about 'Wear Red in Feb' and how to get involved visit www.aakss.org.uk/wear-red-in-feb