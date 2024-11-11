West Chiltington Village Show was a success
This year’s 3 main local charities received £3,000 each (ABC Animal Sanctuary, Family Support Work & The Mary How Trust). 3 additional charities received £200 each (Chestnut Tree House, The Sussex Snowdrop Trust & Sussex Kidney Trust).
What better way to enjoy a Summer's day than a traditional village show! The West Chiltington Village Show offers a range of fun attractions including over 60 stalls & catering vans, music, entertainment, dog show and competition, classic cars, children’s activities and a tug of war competition. There is always a brilliant raffle with incredible prizes. Alcohol and other drinks are offered by the Cricket Club from their pavilion as well as cooking up a great BBQ.
The show gives you a great opportunity to meet up and have some fun with your friends and family.
Date for your diary for the next show: Saturday 12 July 2025.
“We are always looking for volunteers on the day so please get in touch”.
www.westchiltingtonvillageshow.org
www.facebook.com/westchiltshow
www.instagram.com/westchiltington_villageshow