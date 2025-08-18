West Hill Community Centre secures 25-year lease with East Sussex County Council

West Hill Community Centre

West Hill & District Community Association is delighted to announce that it has secured a new 25-year lease agreement with East Sussex County Council, marking a significant milestone in ensuring the future of West Hill Community Centre as a vibrant hub for the community for decades to come.

The lease, which will run until 2050, provides the certainty and stability needed for West Hill & District Community Association to continue delivering programs for the benefit of the community.

Meri Jenkins, Chair of Trustees, said: “This 25-year lease is not just a contract — it’s a statement of trust and a shared vision for the future. It means we can invest in our facilities, expand our programs, and plan for the long term knowing we have the strong backing of East Sussex County Council.”

The partnership between West Hill & District Community Association and East Sussex County Council has spanned more than 50 years, providing a centre for learning, gathering and celebration. T

he new lease will enable the Association to offer new community initiatives designed to serve all age groups.