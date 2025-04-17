West Marina St Leonards community consultation events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the signing of a Development Agreement with the council back in October 2021, West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL) has now obtained Environment Agency approval and completed their technical survey work. This foundational work has enabled WMSLL to move forward and develop a comprehensive plan for the site.

WMSLL is now launching a pre-planning public consultation to inform local people of their proposals for the site and gather feedback, which, where possible, will be used to inform their plans before they submit these to the council later this year.

The dates for the public consultation events are:

Tuesday 29 April 2025, from 3pm to 7pm at the Project Space at Electro Studios, Seaside Road, St Leonards, TN38 0AL

Friday 2 May 2025, from 9.30am to 6pm inside Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, Queens Road, Hastings, TN34 1PH.

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “We know there is a huge amount of interest in this scheme from the public. This is your chance to share your views with the developers so I hope as many people as possible will find the time to take part.’

A spokesperson for WMSLL stated: “The site is allocated in the Local Plan for a residentially led mixed-use development, to deliver commercial, leisure and residential uses. We aspire to create a sustainable, dynamic and thriving community that integrates housing, work, leisure, and culture. The ambition is to rejuvenate this brownfield site at the far western end of St Leonards seafront, transforming it into a vibrant hub that will benefit residents, visitors, and businesses.

“We are committed to listening and responding to the views of residents and stakeholders to ensure the creation of a sensitively designed scheme which delivers tangible community benefits for West St Leonards and the wider district. We look forward to discussing our emerging proposals in more detail and to answering questions.”