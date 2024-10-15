West Sussex Age UK launches Big Knit to craft a better future for older people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH), in partnership with innocent drinks has just launched the Big Knit campaign for another year, calling on knitters and crocheters in the area to join the fun and help make a big difference to the lives of older people.

Since 2003, Age UK and innocent have teamed up to inspire the nation's crafters to knit little hats for innocent smoothie bottles.

The campaign has raised an incredible £3.2 million for Age UK since it began. For every behatted smoothie sold, Age UK receives 30p, helping to provide crucial support to older people both nationally and locally. The 2024-25 campaign aims to knit 1.4 million little hats, with the smoothies hitting shelves in October 2025.

The funds raised locally will help Age UK WSBH continue to provide older people with vital information, advice, and support. They will also help the charity to be there for older people living in poverty, or those experiencing bereavement or loneliness.

Jean from Rustington is helping with the Big Knit

Jean from Rustington is taking part in The Big Knit for Age UK WSBH. She loves finding joy in knitting little hats, especially on cold, grey days. It’s something that "keeps her going." Recently, she joined a Knit and Natter group in her village, where she enjoys chatting and knitting with others

She’s even inspired her neighbours and friends to get involved and they are hoping to knit hundreds of hats. Jean receives Help at Home from Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove. Though she’s proud of her independence, she appreciates the help from Nichola, her home helper, who supports with household tasks and brightens her week with a friendly chat.

“Nichola makes a big impact without making me feel dependent,” Jean says. This Big Knit campaign helps to ensure that Age UK WSBH can be there for people like Jean. Helen Rice, Chief Executive at Age UK WSBH said: “We’re calling on people in West Sussex, Brighton and Hove to dust off their knitting needles and help us make this the best Big Knit yet. We have a huge target of 66,000 hats this year, with the aim of raising around £20,000. The little hats make a big difference, so please get involved.”

Charlotte Wright, Brand Manager at innocent drinks UK, said: "The Big Knit is an amazing campaign that gets people throughout the country knitting, crocheting and buying little hats on smoothies for a cause that truly matters. We are so excited that the Big Knit is back, and we will be continuing our long-standing partnership with Age UK to help support older people as much as possible."

The Big Knit is raising money for Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove

Crafters have until 1st July 2025 to send in their hats, so there's plenty of time to get involved. There are numerous hat designs, including a cheeky monkey, fox cub, sheepish sheep and a unicorn, available to download now. Patterns are available at www.thebigknit.co.uk/knittingpatterns To find out more visit: www.ageukwsbh.org.uk or call the fundraising team on 07715 521908.Please drop completed hats off at any of the Age UK WSBH locations, listed on the website above, or post to the Age UK WSBH Fundraising Team, at Lavinia House, Dukes Square, Horsham, RH12 1GZ.