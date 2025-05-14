West Sussex among UK's safest counties with fewer than three deliberate fires per day

West Sussex has been identified as one of the UK's safest counties for deliberate fire incidents, according to new research revealing the area experiences just 2.74 deliberate fires per day -- placing it firmly among the lowest-risk areas in the country.

The study by Safety Group UK ranks the average number of daily deliberate fire incidents across UK regions, highlighting West Sussex's success in reducing both fire frequency and human impact in recent years.

Key Findings

West Sussex ranks among the bottom 10 nationally with just 2.74 deliberate fires per day

Between 2022 and early 2025, the region recorded just 22 casualties and 1 fatality from arson incidents -- among the lowest three-year totals in the UK

West Sussex has recorded zero fire-related fatalities in both 2022/23 and 2023/24, with only a single fatality forecast for 2024/25

The county has seen a significant reduction in harm in post-pandemic years, with fatalities dropping from 16 (2015-2019) to just 5 (2020-2025)

Top Deliberate Fires Per Day

Marked Safety Improvements

The report highlights West Sussex's impressive progress in reducing fire-related harm over the study period.

From 2010 to early 2025, West Sussex recorded 46 fatalities from deliberate fires, but the vast majority occurred in earlier years. The post-pandemic period (2020-2025) saw just 5 fatalities -- a dramatic 69% reduction compared to the 16 fatalities recorded in the pre-pandemic period (2015-2019).

This positive trend is even more pronounced in recent years, with zero fatalities recorded in both 2022/23 and 2023/24, making West Sussex one of the safest counties in England regarding fire-related deaths.

Bottom Deliberate Fires Per Day

Consistent Casualty Reduction

The data reveals West Sussex's sustained improvement in fire safety outcomes:

Casualties peaked at 36 in 2013/14, but have mostly remained between 10 and 20 in recent years

The region saw significant improvements in the post-pandemic period, with casualties dropping from 62 (2015-2019) to just 29 (2020-2025) -- a 53% reduction

Recent years (2022-2025) have seen just 22 total casualties, placing West Sussex in the lower-mid range nationally

Diverse Fire Types with Low Impact

West Sussex shows a broad mix of fire incidents across various categories:

6,103 secondary arson incidents since 2010

1,297 deliberate road vehicle fires

707 arson attacks on other buildings

448 deliberate dwelling fires

These totals place the county in the middle tier nationally for incident volume, but the low casualty figures suggest effective management of these incidents.

Recent Annual Arson Volumes

2022/23: 492 deliberate fires

2023/24: 377 deliberate fires

2024/25: 398 deliberate fires (forecast)

Average: ~422 arson incidents per year

Seasonal Variations

West Sussex demonstrates notable seasonal patterns in arson activity:

In 2021/22, deliberate fires dropped by 16.7% between the first and second half of the year

In 2022/23, fires rose sharply in the second half of the year by 53.9%, from 178 to 274

This strong seasonal pattern likely reflects outdoor conditions or social factors that influence deliberate fire-setting behavior.

National Context

West Sussex's position as one of the UK's safest regions is highlighted when compared with high-incident areas. The data shows West Sussex experiences 2.74 deliberate fires per day, significantly lower than the major urban regions.

The contrast between West Sussex and the highest-ranked region is stark – Greater Manchester experiences over 14 times more deliberate fires daily than West Sussex, highlighting the extraordinary difference in arson risk between different UK regions.