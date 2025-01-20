West Sussex and Brighton and Hove Age UK pop-up event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Councillor Michael Jones said: “I would like to thank the Age UK team for setting up this pop-up event. In the few minutes that we were there saying hello, we could see how busy the team was. I look forward to welcoming them back soon.”
Councillor Sue Mullins said: “Age UK plays a vital role in our community and offers highly valued support to our older residents. By letting people know what events and activities are happening in the local area gives residents the opportunity to get out and about and perhaps pick up a new hobby. Many thanks to the team for coming to Crawley.”
Penny Gallagher, Senior Community Developer at Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove, said, “Age UK West Sussex Brighton and Hove were delighted to see so many Crawley residents attend our community pop-up at Crawley Town Hall last Monday. We shared lots of helpful information and advice about our services and the range of different activities available in Crawley and how to join in. The event was a great success, and we are planning to hold another event at the Town Hall in April.”
Crawley Borough Council would welcome any community groups looking to support residents to have a promotional stand in the new town hall. Please call our Contact Centre if interested on 01293 438000.