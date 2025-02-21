West Sussex building apprentices say “every person should learn a trade”

Two young apprentices working at a housing development in North Bersted are are urging everyone to consider learning a new skill.

Sam Sweatman and Krystal Bishton, both bricklayer apprentices working at Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Nursery Fields development, have been highlighting the benefits and opportunities their apprenticeships have given them in a new video, released by the leading housebuilder this week as part of their education outreach programme.

In the video, Sam and Krystal say their apprenticeships at the leading housebuilder have offered them and other young people a chance to have a fulfilling career in the building trade. In fact, 16 year old Sam says: “I think it’s important that every person should learn a trade because it’s a life skill. I chose construction because an office job isn’t really for me. I am now getting so much more confident in working independently.”

With a serious skills shortage in the sector, there has never been a better time to consider a career in the construction industry. “It’s a fast track course” Krystal adds. “In just two months I’ve learned so much and the team are all really supportive.”

Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division will be using the new video to attract a new apprentice intake. The housebuilder works all year round with several local schools and other education facilities to open up valuable career paths and other opportunities for young people.

Megan Hamlyn, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, is someone who is closely involved with the outreach programme.

She said: “Sam and Krystal are really inspiring and are just going from strength to strength in their roles. We know they will go on to have a great career and we wanted to show others what sort of options exist for school leavers, or those looking to change career. Lots of our apprentices also go on to be site managers or team leaders, so the possibilities are endless.”