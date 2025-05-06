West Sussex businesses get behind veterans for VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On May 8th, the country will mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. As part of the significant historic commemorations, many individuals and organisations are stepping forward to support the veterans’ charity, Care for Veterans.

The charity was founded in 1919 to care for injured soldiers returning from the First World War. Over a century later, it continues to provide life-changing care and rehabilitation services for disabled veterans and has recently merged with the charity Royal Star & Garter, ensuring a more effective, efficient and wider-reaching offer to the veteran community of all ages.

Across the UK, communities will come together to celebrate eight decades since the end of the Second World War in Europe. In a show of solidarity and community spirit, the CAMRA Yapton Beer Festival has announced Care for Veterans as its chosen charity for this year’s event, taking place over the weekend of May 9th to 11th. Proceeds from the festival will directly support the charity’s work with veterans.

Additionally, staff members from Merriman Grange have signed up to run in the Worthing 10k as part of the Care for Veterans team, raising vital funds and awareness. Local accountant Aaron Knight of AEK Accountancy has also committed to volunteering his time on VE Day, supporting resident activities in the charity’s Wellbeing Hub.

VE Day celebrations in London in 1945

Businesses across the region are demonstrating overwhelming support by signing up to participate in the VE Day Celebration Golf Day, with all funds raised going towards veteran care services.

Clare, High Value Events and Corporate Manager at Care for Veterans, expressed heartfelt gratitude: “We are blown away by the level of support we’ve received from local businesses − it truly is incredible. The impact their support has on the lives of our veterans is significant, as their time and fundraising will enable our residents to live a life of strength and dignity.”

She added, “As we approach this significant date, commemorating 80 years since countless servicemen and women gave their lives for our freedoms, it is time to think about what we can give back. If your business is looking for a way to acknowledge and thank veterans, we’d implore you to consider supporting the amazing veterans living with disabilities in our care. There are so many different ways your team could be involved − from creating a commemorative product to volunteering or putting together a fundraising raffle. Please reach out if you’d like to explore how your business could make a difference.”

This VE Day marks not only a historic reflection but a call to action − reminding us all of the importance of remembering the past while supporting those who served for our future.