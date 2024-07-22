West Sussex care home worker picks up Care Home Carer award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A support worker at The Martlets care home in East Preston has won an award for her hard work and dedication to the care home profession.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Cooley, who has worked at The Martlets since 2005, was nominated for the Artius Care Home Carer award by the home’s Deputy Manager, Hayley Harwood.

The award, hosted by V2 Radio, aims to show dedicated care professionals gratitude and recognition when thank you just isn’t enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle was speechless when first told that she had won the award.

Michelle after receiving her award.

She later said: “I was so surprised to be nominated for this award and never expected to win. I love working at The Martlets and genuinely care about the residents here so it’s lovely to be recognised for that.”

Hayley adds: “We are so lucky to have Michelle as part of our team here at The Martlets. She is such a such a bubbly, caring person who is always finding new ways to entertain our residents and put a smile on their faces. They love to be around her.”

Michelle received a range of prizes including flowers, theatre tickets and gift vouchers to enjoy at businesses in the local area.