West Sussex care home worker picks up Care Home Carer award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Michelle Cooley, who has worked at The Martlets since 2005, was nominated for the Artius Care Home Carer award by the home’s Deputy Manager, Hayley Harwood.
The award, hosted by V2 Radio, aims to show dedicated care professionals gratitude and recognition when thank you just isn’t enough.
Michelle was speechless when first told that she had won the award.
She later said: “I was so surprised to be nominated for this award and never expected to win. I love working at The Martlets and genuinely care about the residents here so it’s lovely to be recognised for that.”
Hayley adds: “We are so lucky to have Michelle as part of our team here at The Martlets. She is such a such a bubbly, caring person who is always finding new ways to entertain our residents and put a smile on their faces. They love to be around her.”
Michelle received a range of prizes including flowers, theatre tickets and gift vouchers to enjoy at businesses in the local area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.