West Sussex care homes bring the outside inside with Bloom and Grow initiative
The workshops, designed by Blueleaf - a supply partner to the two care homes, were set up to bring residents together to plant sunflower seeds which will be grown in pots and used to decorate their rooms.
Jessica Geall, The Martlets Care Home’s Service Manager, says activities like this help to bring joy to the residents: “There was a lovely atmosphere, and everyone had a wonderful time. Thank you so much to Ian and Ruby from Blueleaf.”
The Bloom and Grow workshops form part of wider programme of events which were held at care homes across the UK to promote best practice and sustainability during World Continence Week last week.
Carers at the homes also benefited from training sessions, run with product experts from TENA, to help them further improve continence care to preserve residents’ dignity and support care homes in reducing waste and their impact on the environment.
Ellen Brown of Blueleaf says the workshops were a great success: “Our Bloom and Grow sessions with residents were a real hit. They are a fantastic way to nurture a new or a long-held passion for gardening that might no longer be possible for some residents.
“Through our workshop programme, we are also encouraging care homes to think about their environmental footprint, and highlighting how small changes can make a positive impact on the world around.”
