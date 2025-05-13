West Sussex care residents celebrate VE Day in heart-warming tribute to the past

Residents and staff at Romans Care Home in Southwick, and Rosemary Mount in Worthing joined together on Thursday 8 May in celebration of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The care homes, which form part of Keychange Charity, transformed their interiors with red and blue bunting, balloons, and Union Jack flags. Staff and residents also dressed up to commemorate the occasion which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

The day’s events included live performances of classic 1940s songs, plenty of dancing, afternoon tea with homemade cakes, G&T’s with fresh strawberries, and a 1940s style lunch with pudding. Residents were invited to share their own memories of the time.

Sam McCormack, Registered Manager at Rosemary Mount said: “It’s been a real privilege to honour the memories of our residents this VE Day. For many of those we care for, these aren’t just stories from history—they’re lived experiences that shaped who they are, and who we are today as a nation. It’s been a wonderful day, celebrating and reflecting.”

Family and friends of care home residents were invited to join in with the celebrations, providing meaningful opportunities for different generations to connect over shared history.

Among those attending the celebration at Romans care home was 72-year-old resident, Nigel who is a member of the British Legion. Nigel did a short speech to commemorate the day before leading a two minute’s silence at the home.

“I was a young boy in the years just after World War II, and I still remember those early VE Day celebrations vividly. They were always such joyful occasions, especially after everything people had endured during the war. There was a real sense of hope for the future. It’s been wonderful to come together with my family here at Romans and celebrate once again — just like we used to” Nigel said.

Keychange Charity is a Christian charity providing care across seven residential care homes and two housing communities.

Further information about Keychange can be found at www.keychange.org.uk