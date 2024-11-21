West Sussex care staff do ‘Empathy Suit’ to gain insight into dementia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Crawley has participated in a unique training experience aimed at stimulating the challenges faced by individuals with age-related impairments.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Deerswood Lodge on Ifield Green, donned an empathy suit designed with sensory devices that replicate both the physical and cognitive limitations experienced by elderly individuals, especially those living with dementia.

This initiative is part of interactive workshops, where care staff engage in discussions about best practices in dementia care. The sessions not only provide hands-on experience but also feature expert-led talks addressing the scientific and emotional impacts of dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This approach ensures that participants gain a comprehensive understanding of the condition from multiple perspectives.

Staff at Deerswood Lodge

Service manager, Wan Illman, commented: “Empathy is crucial in delivering high-quality care. By allowing the team to experience the challenges of those they care for, we’re not only enhancing their skills but also nurturing a supportive and compassionate atmosphere for both those in our care and employees”.

Shaw healthcare, who operates the home in partnership is West Sussex County Council, are in the process of rolling out these training experiences in all of their 64 services across the UK. Shaw is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK.