West Sussex care staff raise more than £1,500 in aid of new sensory garden

Staff members from a care home in East Preston laced up their walking boots for a fantastic cause: a 24km sponsored walk to raise funds for a brand new sensory garden at the home.

The team gathered bright and early at 9am for photos at the home in East Preston, before setting off on their scenic route to The Black Rabbit in Arundel. The walk took in the stunning sights of East Preston Beach, Littlehampton seafront, and the banks of the River Arun — with a well-deserved refreshment stop at The Ship and Anchor along the way.

Dressed in eye-catching t-shirts kindly donated by Southside Motorsport, and armed with collection tins and balloons, the group completed the trek in just under five hours, racking up an impressive 25,000 steps. Support from the local community was heart-warming, with passers-by contributing generously to the collection pots and cheering the team on throughout the journey.

Thanks to the incredible effort of the staff, and the generosity of the public, the team has already raised over £1,500 towards creating a vibrant sensory garden. Plans for the space include planting grasses, flowers, and herbs, installing wind chimes, building a fairy garden, and even setting up a vegetable patch. The aim is to create a welcoming and stimulating environment that can be enjoyed by residents, visitors, and staff alike, providing a true sense of community and the satisfaction of nurturing something beautiful and useful.

Special thanks also go to the staff who took the initiative to arrange and organise the walk themselves, dedicating a great deal of their own time to planning and preparing for the event — a true testament to their commitment and enthusiasm.

Jess Geall, Service Manager at The Martlets Care Home, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the support we’ve received from our amazing team and the local community. The sensory garden will make such a positive difference for our residents, offering a peaceful and engaging outdoor space for everyone to enjoy.”

Not only will the garden enhance the wellbeing of everyone at The Martlets Care Home, but the produce grown could also make its way into freshly prepared meals on site.

The Martlets is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council. Shaw is the largest employee-owned company in the UK.