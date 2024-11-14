West Sussex children's hospice stars in national advertising campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children and families enjoyed an early festive treat when children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House, near Arundel, was transformed into a winter wonderland for Hobbycraft’s Christmas advertising campaign.

Chestnut Tree House will have a starring role in the campaign, which will raise awareness and funds for Together for Short Lives, the leading UK charity for children with life-shortening conditions and all those who support, love and care for them, including children's hospices.

Hobbycraft elves decked the halls with traditional paper chains, twinkling fairy lights, and colourful Christmas trees. Toy trains whirred around the tracks and gingerbread houses glowed invitingly as children took part in seasonal crafts and pompom snowball fights. The decorations will remain in place until after Christmas, forming a backdrop for the hospice’s festive programme which includes parties, a film screening and a visit from Santa Claus.

Hobbycraft has pledged to decorate other children’s hospices all over the UK too. The retailer’s long-standing charity partnership with Together for Short Lives has raised £3.2m since it began in 2012, which is enough to fund 1,280 months of hospice care. Children’s hospices are reliant on fundraising for much of their income – it costs almost £6m to provide Chestnut Tree House’s care, with only 21 per cent of that coming from government.

Zac enjoys the Christmas activities

Dawn Burridge, whose son Zac receives care from Chestnut Tree House, said: “When we stepped in, I was blown away. You can’t help but smile. Chestnut means everything to us – it’s been our lifeline. It’s all about making memories and having time together as a family.”

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House, said: “It was so heartwarming to see the reaction from our children and families to Hobbycraft’s magical Christmas makeover. Chestnut Tree House is a special place where we make memories every day - we pack in as much fun and as many experiences as possible! Children’s hospices across the UK play a crucial role for children with life-shortening conditions and provide vital support at the heart of the community. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of those communities, and organisations such as Together for short Lives and Hobbycraft. Thank you.”

You can watch Hobbycraft's Christmas advert at youtu.be/LxXrsniKZNo

To find out more about Chestnut Tree House, visit chestnut.org.uk