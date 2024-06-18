West Sussex County Council and Lovell Partnerships mark launch of Kinsted Developments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first in a series of new housing developments has been launched in Southwick, marking the start of a long-term joint venture between West Sussex County Council and Lovell Partnerships.

The first of the planned new developments is currently under construction on brown field land on the former Eastbrook Primary School site, off Manor Hall Road in Southwick. The site will accommodate 22 homes, 30% of which will be affordable housing operated by the local Housing Association.

In July 2021 West Sussex County Council announced the launch of its joint venture partnership with Lovell Partnerships Limited and a new company, known as Kinsted Developments LLP, was created. The ambition is to deliver over 600 new homes on land the County Council has declared as no longer needed (operationally surplus), with the potential of further housing and commercial developments across the 30-year partnership.

Kinsted developments are designed make a lasting and positive contribution to West Sussex by integrating with established communities, setting high standards in planning and construction, and being sensitive to the natural surroundings.

Designed by Stirling Prize winning architects AHMM, the new homes in Southwick offer a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, providing a mix of options suitable for first-time buyers, families, and downsizers. Each home will overlook a green open space sitting at the heart of the development.

In celebration of the partnership and the first development to be delivered by Kinsted, MPs, Councillors, officers and stakeholders of West Sussex County Council, Lovell Partnerships, and other key stakeholders, gathered on site at Southwick, to see the progress made on site since work started in November 2023.

Cllr Jeremy Hunt, Cabinet Member for Finance and Property at West Sussex County Council, said: “I’m delighted to see the first Kinsted development, as part of our joint venture with Lovell Partnerships, take shape. Everyone involved is committed to enhancing communities across the county by providing, high-quality sustainable places to live.​

“By making use of operationally surplus brown field land in this way we are not only making best use of our resources – a key element of Our Council Plan – but we are also creating a legacy of vibrant and inclusive places to live for existing communities and future generations.”

Leanne Smith, Director at Lovell Southern, said: “A need for high-quality family homes in the area was identified – somewhere families can become part of the community and build a future. Part of our mission through Kinsted is to provide much needed housing by investing in the regeneration of land declared surplus within West Sussex. By bringing these areas back to life, established local communities will be able to make the most of the natural beauty the county has to offer.

“We’re excited to be creating our first new development at Southwick, which is the first of many that will prioritise quality, sustainability, and innovation to drive positive change and support local communities. Our homes and community spaces are spacious, welcoming, and ideally located – providing residents with the opportunity to make the most of the county’s beautiful coastlines, serene countryside, and vibrant urban centres.”

All the homes at Southwick will be heated by air source heat pumps – meaning the development’s carbon footprint will be cut significantly compared to standard new builds. A network of cycle routes and pathways will provide easy access to Southwick Recreation Ground and the nearby children’s play area. The development will be future proof to meet 2025 Building Regulations and will use concrete bricks, now becoming a part of eco-friendly construction materials.

To help protect the local environment, a mix of biodiversity-friendly measures will be installed including bat boxes, hedgehog highways, tree planting, and bird nesting features. In addition, the nearby pond will be a protected ecology zone offering a haven for wildlife to thrive.

Since starting on site in November last year, Kinsted has undertaken a series of ‘Social Value’ initiatives for the benefit of the local community, including an artwork competition for Eastbrook Primary Academy, with the winning design providing artwork for the on-site hoarding. Kinsted has also carried out a much need refurbishment of the Community Centre Dance Studio.

Construction of Kinsted Southwick is expected to be completed early 2025. To register your interest in the new homes and to find out more visit: www.kinstedhomes.co.uk.