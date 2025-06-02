West Sussex County Council celebrates the incredible impact of volunteers during national Volunteers' Week

West Sussex County Council is shining a spotlight on the invaluable contributions made by volunteers as part of national Volunteers' Week, which runs from 2 to 8 June.

This annual celebration recognises the incredible impact volunteers make across the UK and provides a chance for the county council to say thank you for the commitment and support shown by volunteers in West Sussex.

Councillor Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire & Rescue, said: "From supporting vulnerable young people and preserving local history, to helping residents reduce waste and nurturing our beautiful countryside, volunteers play a crucial role in enhancing the lives of residents across West Sussex and are the vibrant heartbeat of our communities.

“Volunteers are crucial support for many of our services and community initiatives. Their dedication and selflessness truly make a difference, touching countless lives and enriching our county. During national Volunteers' Week, and indeed all year round, we extend our deepest thanks to every individual who gives their time to support others in West Sussex. Your impact is immeasurable."

The vital work of West Sussex volunteers was recently highlighted at the Mid Sussex Applauds Awards earlier this month when two county council Waste Prevention Advisors received awards. Pauline Mallinson won the prestigious Volunteer of the Year award for her volunteer work with Share Haywards Heath, county council waste prevention, and Scouts, while Colin McFarlin received a Highly Commended award in the Environment and Climate Change Champion category.

A network of Waste Prevention Advisors collectively contributed over 1,600 hours of their time last year, helping residents to reduce, reuse, and recycling their household waste.

The Waste Prevention Advisor volunteers have been instrumental in helping to run seven monthly Community Food Hubs across the county. In the last 12 months, 4,617 residents have saved 48,748kg of food that would have otherwise been wasted.

The positive effects of volunteers are felt across a wide range of county council services. For young people, the support of volunteers can be life changing.

The parent of a young carer who receives transport to local groups by a volunteer drivershared: “It's brilliant and helps me so much, they get to go somewhere without me and their little brother and do things for themselves and have fun. It's also given me peace of mind knowing the kids are safe and with someone we all trust.”

The mother of a young carer who has benefitted from a volunteer mentor added: “It's been good for him to have an impartial person to speak to and having time for just him. He's been able to just be a child and not worry!”

Opportunities to Get Involved

If you’ve been inspired by the incredible work of our volunteers and would like to contribute to your local community, we have a variety of volunteering opportunities available. Your time and skills, no matter how small, can make a significant difference.

We are currently seeking:

Library volunteers: Support your local library and help bring the joy of reading and learning to others. Library volunteer - West Sussex County Council

Waste prevention volunteer: Help encourage the residents of West Sussex to think more widely about reducing, reusing, and recycling waste! You’ll engage with a diverse range of people and demonstrate a genuine commitment to waste prevention and protecting the environment. Waste prevention volunteer - West Sussex County Council

Independent Visitor volunteers: Visit a child living in care once a month to offer support and advice and spend time doing fun activities such as going to the cinema, playing sports, or visiting new places. We will be holding recruitment events on 28 July 12.30pm to 1.30pm and 29 July 7pm to 8pm for training courses which start in September. Find out more and book your place by visiting our website. Independent Visitor Scheme - West Sussex County Council

Young carer volunteers: We are looking for volunteers to help our staff run groups for young carers aged 11-16 one evening a month during term time. Groups run in Bognor Regis on Thursday and Mid-Sussex on Tuesday from 6pm-8pm. Full training and supervision is provided, and travel expenses will be reimbursed. Find out more by emailing [email protected] or visiting our website. Young carers - West Sussex County Council

To explore these and many other volunteering opportunities with West Sussex County Council, please visit Volunteering - West Sussex County Council

Visit the Volunteers' Week website to find out more about the national scheme.