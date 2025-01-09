West Sussex County Council offers free Bikeability training to Year 6 pupils
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bikeability, which is the government recognised syllabus for cycle training in the UK, ensures participants can make independent and safe cycle journeys, providing a foundation to a lifetime of active travel.
The council’s Road Safety Team, a fully accredited Bikeability provider, trains over 7,000 pupils annually in the skills needed to navigate today’s roads safely. However, participation rates have dropped in recent years with a survey revealing that cost is often a significant factor preventing families from enrolling their children, particularly those from lower-income households.
Councillor Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “With the move to secondary school, young people will often begin to make the journey to school independently, with many choosing to do so by bike. Bikeability training equips children with important skills to confidently share the roads with other users, ensuring that their journey is a safe one. However, cost barriers have prevented too many children from accessing this essential programme. By offering free places to pupils eligible for free school meals, we are ensuring equal access for all and hope that more children will participate as a result.
This initiative also supports our council’s wider goals of promoting active travel, reducing reliance on cars, and fostering healthier lifestyles among young people.”
The Bikeability programme, funded in part by Active Travel England, is designed to increase hazard awareness, observation skills, and confidence when cycling on roads. The Level 1/2 training offered to Year 6 pupils begins with off-road assessments before progressing to real-road scenarios in risk-assessed areas. Trainees learn critical skills, including how to start and finish a journey, how to signal intentions, and the basics of Highway Code.
The council's decision to waive the £20 per pupil fee for children eligible for free school meals is expected to increase participation rates, which in turn will ensure we are able to bid for future funding to put towards similar programmes. Parents, carers, schools, and communities are encouraged to take full advantage of this opportunity.
To learn more about the Bikeability programme, visit Cycle safety courses for school children - West Sussex County Council