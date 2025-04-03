West Sussex County Council to continue funding Community Food Hubs across the county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A successful scheme that has prevented over 94 tonnes of food from going to waste since April 2023 will continue for another year, thanks to funding from West Sussex County Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run in partnership with Sussex-based food rescue charity UKHarvest, the Community Food Hubs redistribute surplus food from suppliers while educating residents on food waste prevention.

The hubs take place once a month in each district and borough across West Sussex. For a small voluntary donation of £5, residents can access a wide selection of surplus food. No referrals are needed and all residents are welcome to visit the child-friendly hubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Food waste makes up a staggering 40% of the average household’s general waste bin in West Sussex.

Healthy and nutritious food is saved from waste

“An important element of Our Council Plan is reducing the amount of waste we process. Tackling food waste and helping people minimise the amount of food they throw away is crucial.

“Food waste also has a significant environmental impact—when you throw food away, you’re also wasting the resources that went into producing it. By rescuing surplus food, these hubs support both the environment and our communities.

“At a time when many people are facing cost-of-living pressures, we’re proud to support this valuable service, helping residents access good-quality food that would otherwise go to waste.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October 2022, the County Council launched a six-month pilot project to encourage people to make use of surplus food. Thanks to its resounding success the programme is now being extended for a third year, running until April 2026.

UKHarvest helps redistribute surplus food

In addition to surplus food, the hubs provide advice, recipe ideas and information stands on topics such as waste prevention, wellbeing and Citizens Advice services.

Nigel Boshein, UKHarvest Community Food Hubs Manager, said: “The seven West Sussex County Council-funded food hubs allow us to provide food for an additional 1136 people each month.

This invaluable service ensures that healthy and nutritious food reaches those who need it most across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are always looking to expand our Community Food Hubs programme, and with continued support from West Sussex County Council, we hope even more people will benefit from accessing rescued surplus food for a small voluntary donation.”

Community Food Hub Locations

• Adur – Southwick, Southwick Community Centre, 24 Southwick Street, Southwick, BN4 4TE

• Arun – Bognor Regis, Bognor Youth and Community Centre, Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis, PO21 5JZ

• Chichester – Petworth, Sylvia Beaufoy Centre, Midhurst Road, Petworth, GU28 0ET

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Crawley – Broadfield, Broadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Crawley, RH11 9BA

• Horsham – Storrington, Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, Spierbridge Road, Storrington, Pulborough, RH20 4PG

• Mid Sussex – Haywards Heath, Ascension Church, 110 Vale Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4JS

• Worthing – Worthing, Sidney Walter Centre, Sussex Road, Worthing, BN11 1DS

For a list of Community Food Hub dates, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/UKHarvest.

For more information and advice on food waste prevention visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/FightAgainstFoodWaste.