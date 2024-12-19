West Sussex Cybersecurity Company brings festive joy to Worthing Hospital children’s ward

EvilEye Security Ltd, a small cybersecurity company based in West Sussex, has delivered a generous donation to the Bluefin Ward at Worthing Hospital, helping to bring smiles to young patients and their families.

The contribution includes £600 of Amazon items, such as games, bean bags, and cushions, alongside a £2,500 Nintendo Switch gaming cart equipped with a 24-inch display, 10 pre-loaded games, and three wired controllers.

Speaking with Hayley Edwards from the Bluefin Ward at Worthing Hospital, Liam O'Reilly, the founder of EvilEye Security, shared the inspiration for the donation.

“Worthing Hospital, especially the Bramber and Bluefin Wards, will always hold a special place in my family’s heart. Worthing Hospital provided exceptional care when my youngest son was a micro preemie and recently supported him again. This donation is a small way to give back and help make hospital stays a little easier for the children and their families.”

The gifts and gaming cart are already making a difference, providing children of all ages with a welcome distraction and moments of joy during their time on the ward. Liam added: “It’s not just about entertainment, it’s about creating moments of normalcy and happiness in a setting that can often be overwhelming.”

The Bluefin Ward team expressed their gratitude for the donation, which will brighten the days of their young patients, particularly as the ward gears up for the busy Christmas season. The cart and other items are now in place, ready to bring comfort and joy to children and their families.

EvilEye Security Ltd is encouraging others to consider supporting their local hospitals. Liam said, “Even small gestures can have a huge impact, and it’s great to know you’re helping make a tough time a little better for someone else.”