West Sussex Dementia Care Manager delighted to be shortlisted as finalist at Dementia Care Awards 2025

A Dementia Care Manager at HC-One, Britain’s largest care home provider, has been successfully shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Dementia’ category at the Dementia Care Awards 2025.

Amy Pepper from Burgess Hill, West Sussex, who has worked as a Dementia Care Manager at HC-One since May 2024 and was nominated for the award by Aileen Beatty, Head of Dementia Care at HC-One.

The inaugural Dementia Care Awards celebrate outstanding practice in dementia services and recognise commitment to delivering outcome focussed, person centred care for people living with dementia.

The awards pay tribute to accomplishments at all levels across the whole of the social care sector including services for older people, people with learning disabilities or autism, inspirational people living with dementia and suppliers of products and services to the sector.

Amy Pepper, Dementia Care Manager at HC-One

Being shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Dementia’ category at the Dementia Care Awards 2025 recognises the outstanding contribution Amy makes to the lives of those living with dementia and her significant contributions to dementia care. Amy’s shortlisting for the award recognises the real-world difference she makes to revolutionising dementia care.

Amy has profoundly impacted dementia care. Starting as a Kitchen Assistant, she advanced into a distinguished mental health and dementia nursing career. Known for her empathy, clinical expertise, and meticulous attention to detail, Amy supports HC-One’s South region care homes, enhancing outcomes for residents and families.

She developed the Admiral Nurse service in South London, expanding staffing and contributes to Dementia UK’s helpline and peer supervision.

As a co-author of the widely used book ‘Dementia: An Introduction for Nursing, Health and Social Care’ and a number of articles, Amy translates complex concepts into practical tools. Her innovative, hope-based presentations at conferences like Alzheimer Europe and Dementia Congress inspire and educate, revolutionising dementia care in the South region.

Amy Pepper, Dementia Care Manager at HC-One, said: “Being named as a finalist in the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Dementia’ category is an amazing achievement. I’m humbled to be recognised amongst so many other inspiring individuals who share the same passion for making a meaningful difference.”

Aileen Beatty, Head of Dementia Care at HC-One, commented: “I nominated Amy because of her unwavering dedication to dementia care which has touched so many countless lives. Her compassion, leadership, and tireless advocacy has truly set her apart.

“Being shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Dementia’ category is a fitting recognition of the incredible impact she has made over the years.”

The Dementia Care Awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place on Thursday 19th June 2025 at Hilton Bankside London where the winners will be announced.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.