West Sussex doctors are running a marathon to support Hailsham Charity - Medi Tech Trust

By Sandra Lewis
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 09:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two Senior West Sussex Doctors, Suzie and Richard Venn, are are running in the Clarendon Way Marathon on October 6th with their two sons Harry and Sam as a family team.

This was the brainchild of Harry who has seen his parents support Medi Tech Trust and aid hospitals in Africa with their medical expertise for many years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Venn Family aim to raise funds to enable Medi Tech Trust to buy ultra-sound machines for hospitals in Africa.

This particular equipment will be used by both Suzie, a Consultant Urologist and Richard, a Consultant Anaesthetist when they travel to Africa to both operate on patients and also teach and train the local African doctors and nurses how to use the equipment.

Marathon Runner Harry Venn with Bob Lewis - Medi Tech Trust Founder and TrusteeMarathon Runner Harry Venn with Bob Lewis - Medi Tech Trust Founder and Trustee
Marathon Runner Harry Venn with Bob Lewis - Medi Tech Trust Founder and Trustee

The cross country Marathon will follow historic old paths which were once traversed by Norman and Plantagenet Kings and Queens over many centuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Named after the site of Clarendon Palace, a former Norman royal hunting lodge, it links two of our great cathedral cities Salisbury and Winchester.

Please give the Venn Family your support as every £1 donated goes towards buying the machines, so saving more lives. To donate go to: https://lnkd.in/eii7AApn

Related topics:West Sussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.