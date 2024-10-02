West Sussex doctors are running a marathon to support Hailsham Charity - Medi Tech Trust
This was the brainchild of Harry who has seen his parents support Medi Tech Trust and aid hospitals in Africa with their medical expertise for many years.
The Venn Family aim to raise funds to enable Medi Tech Trust to buy ultra-sound machines for hospitals in Africa.
This particular equipment will be used by both Suzie, a Consultant Urologist and Richard, a Consultant Anaesthetist when they travel to Africa to both operate on patients and also teach and train the local African doctors and nurses how to use the equipment.
The cross country Marathon will follow historic old paths which were once traversed by Norman and Plantagenet Kings and Queens over many centuries.
Named after the site of Clarendon Palace, a former Norman royal hunting lodge, it links two of our great cathedral cities Salisbury and Winchester.
Please give the Venn Family your support as every £1 donated goes towards buying the machines, so saving more lives. To donate go to: https://lnkd.in/eii7AApn
