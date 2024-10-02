West Sussex doctors are running a marathon to support Hailsham Charity - Medi Tech Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Senior West Sussex Doctors, Suzie and Richard Venn, are are running in the Clarendon Way Marathon on October 6th with their two sons Harry and Sam as a family team.

This was the brainchild of Harry who has seen his parents support Medi Tech Trust and aid hospitals in Africa with their medical expertise for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Venn Family aim to raise funds to enable Medi Tech Trust to buy ultra-sound machines for hospitals in Africa.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This particular equipment will be used by both Suzie, a Consultant Urologist and Richard, a Consultant Anaesthetist when they travel to Africa to both operate on patients and also teach and train the local African doctors and nurses how to use the equipment.

Marathon Runner Harry Venn with Bob Lewis - Medi Tech Trust Founder and Trustee

The cross country Marathon will follow historic old paths which were once traversed by Norman and Plantagenet Kings and Queens over many centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Named after the site of Clarendon Palace, a former Norman royal hunting lodge, it links two of our great cathedral cities Salisbury and Winchester.

Please give the Venn Family your support as every £1 donated goes towards buying the machines, so saving more lives. To donate go to: https://lnkd.in/eii7AApn