West Sussex equine charity partners with Youth Justice Service to support children

A leading equine charity has partnered with the West Sussex Youth Justice Service (YJS) to offer children who are currently working with YJS a unique opportunity for rehabilitation through hands-on work with horses.

Moorcroft Equine Rehabilitation Centre in Slinfold will host weekly sessions for young people – mostly aged 13 to 18 – providing a calm, structured environment where they can learn new skills, build confidence, and contribute positively to the community.

The charity, known for its work in rehabilitating and reschooling horses of all breeds, will welcome participants to its centre which is currently home to over 25 horses. They will participate in a variety of activities to help maintain the centre. In addition, those who feel comfortable with horses can enjoy supervised time with a Moorcroft horse and learn all about equine health and wellbeing.

Mary Frances, Chief Executive of the charity, says: “We’re proud to be able to support these young people who, for one reason or another, have found themselves in a difficult situation. If spending time with our horses helps them find a new direction, that will be a wonderful achievement.”

The initiative is part of the YJS’s community reparation programme, which aims to help young children make amends while developing life skills and self-worth.

Those attending will learn about the daily care and attention horses require. They’ll also gain insight into common equine health issues and experience first-hand the charity’s dedicated team as they support horses on their journey back to full health.

Sally Pescott, Restorative Justice and Communities Team Manager says: “Many of the young people we work with face complex challenges, such as trauma and disrupted education. They can also have a myriad of speech, language and communication needs. Being around animals can break down barriers and help them open up in ways traditional settings cannot.

Rian James, Youth Justice Support Officer who has already accompanied a number of children to access this facility says “Moorcroft’s team has been incredibly welcoming. Their willingness to share their space and expertise is hugely appreciated. We need more organisations like this to help young people reconnect with their potential.”

Participants typically attend two to three sessions, volunteering for two hours each time. The programme not only supports rehabilitation but also introduces young people to the responsibilities and rewards of animal care, while also giving back to the community.

Moorcroft Equine Rehabilitation Centre can provide schooling and rehabilitation, for any length of time, for all breeds of horses, whether as a result of lameness, time-off, or following surgery. The charity also runs educational courses for both horse owners and professionals in the equine industry, including long reining courses and equine massage. It is dedicated to helping horses thrive.

To find out more about Moorcroft please visit: www.moorcroftracehorse.org.uk or call 07929 666408.