West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service welcomes five new on-call firefighters

Five new on-call firefighters have joined West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service after successfully completing their initial two-week training course.

On-call firefighters often have full-time employment elsewhere but respond to emergency calls within their local area.

The new recruits live or work nearby to one of the service’s fire stations and will respond to emergencies either from their place of work or from home.

The course was delivered in partnership with East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service and recruits from both counties took part in the training.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Matt Cook, presented the recruits with their certificates at Platinum House in Horsham on Friday (28 February) in front of their proud families.

Speaking after the event, he said: “I was delighted to meet our new on-call firefighters and officially welcome them into the service.

“They have worked incredibly hard over the last two weeks, and I am pleased to say that they are now ready to join their crews and serve their communities.

“The joint on-call training course has proven to be very successful and provides a great opportunity for the recruits to experience working with colleagues from another service. This will be hugely beneficial when attending cross-border incidents during their careers.”

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “I would like to congratulate our new on-call firefighters. They have worked extremely hard, and I wish them all the best in their careers. They have a vital role to play in keeping people safe and I know they will make their communities proud.”

The new firefighters, and where they will be based, are:

Charlie Edwards, East Grinstead

Thomas Gates, Shoreham

Dylan Ovenden, Turners Hill

Marc Ranson, Hurstpierpoint

James Shoebridge, Lancing

People can find out more about becoming a retained firefighter at: westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/fire-rescue-recruitment/become-an-on-call-firefighter/