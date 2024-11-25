West Sussex funeral directors host Christmas memorial services for the community

Dillistone & Wraights Funeral Directors are inviting local families to join their Christmas Memorial Services, offering a heartfelt opportunity to remember loved ones during the festive season.

The first service will take place at Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester, on Saturday, November 30, at 2 pm, led by Reverend Helen Higginbotham.

The second service will be held at St Mary’s Church, Alex Way, Goring-by-Sea, on Saturday, December 14, at 1pm.

Both services will include poignant readings, moments for reflection, and the chance to light a candle in memory of a loved one.

Special memorial trees will also be on display at Dillistone & Wraights’ branches in Chichester, Bognor Regis, and Barnham throughout the festive period. Families are invited to dedicate a personalised star in memory of their loved ones, contributing to a meaningful collective tribute.

Julie King, Business Leader at Dillistone & Wraights Funeral Directors, said: “Christmas can be a particularly challenging time for those who are grieving. Our Christmas Memorial Services provide a supportive and reflective space for families to honour their loved ones, surrounded by the warmth of the community.”

Following each service, tea, coffee, and cake will be served, offering an opportunity to connect with others in a relaxed and comforting setting.

Dillistone Funeral Service and Dunford Funeral Service have now been brought under the Dillistone & Wraights brand.

Branches previously operating as Dillistone Funeral Service at South Farm Road, Worthing, and Arundel Road, Littlehampton, along with the former Dunford Funeral Service branch at South Street, Lancing, now join the Dillistone & Wraights name. This is in addition to the existing branches in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Barnham, and Worthing.

Customers can rest assured that any funeral plans associated with these branches remain unaffected, and the name change will not impact existing arrangements.