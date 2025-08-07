West Sussex homecare provider supports vulnerable patients returning home

Local homecare provider Promedica24 West Sussex has sponsored an initiative run by My Charity UHS to provide vital support to patients at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester. This initiative sees Promedica24 fund ‘goodie bags’ for patients who may return to homes without basic essentials following a hospital stay.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My Charity UHS is the charitable fund for the University Hospitals Sussex, which includes St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester. The charity raises funds to improve patient services, facilities, staff wellbeing, and community support beyond core NHS funding.

The goodie bags are filled with food staples such as bread, jam, tea bags, coffee sachets, biscuits, milk, instant porridge and bottled water. They are given to eligible patients by hospital staff before discharge to provide both practical help and a sense of comfort for those who may be returning home alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promedica24 has been operating in the UK for over ten years, time in which it has supported over 1,700 families to live as independently as possible in the comfort of their own homes. In one year alone, Promedica24’s carers provided over 54,000 days of care to people across the country. The homecare provider also regularly supports local initiatives in the areas where it operates. Promedica24 has also been a sponsor of The Glamour Club, based in Worthing, since 2018 - a series of vintage-themed events aimed at tackling social exclusion and loneliness.

Chris White-Smith, Regional Partner at Promedica24

Chris White-Smith, Regional Partner at Promedica24, commented:

“All of us at Promedica24 are proud to support the patients at St Richard’s Hospital who need us most. As homecare providers, we have seen first-hand how challenging the process of hospital discharge can be, especially for those who are returning to empty homes, often without friends or family nearby to help in those first critical hours.

“We believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and these goodie bags are a perfect example of how a small gesture can make a real difference in people’s lives. It’s our privilege to play a part in making the transition from hospital to home a little bit easier.”

Steve Crump, Director of Charity at My Charity, commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For many patients, particularly those who live alone, the hours immediately after returning home from hospital can be some of the most vulnerable. Whilst the goodie bags are simple, they send a powerful message of care. The support from Promedica24 has been invaluable, and it’s thanks to partnerships like this that we can continue offering support to those in need.”