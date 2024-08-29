West Sussex housebuilder announces £2.8 million funding commitment for local community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premium housebuilder Redrow recently launched Harvest Rise, a new energy efficient development in the charming village of Angmering in West Sussex.

The collection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes are now available to reserve and are perfect for those looking for energy-efficient living, with heating provided by an air source heat pump and underfloor heating as standard on the ground floor. Homeowners can also benefit from the vibrant local area, variety of attractions within quick driving distance and easy access to nearby towns and cities.

Ahead of the opening of two new show homes at the development, Redrow has announced it has committed £2.8 million to Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council. These funds, part of the housebuilder’s s106 contributions, will be used to support local services and build affordable homes.

A significant portion of Redrow’s financial commitment will boost the community’s primary, secondary and sixth form education settings. They will also contribute towards highways, cycleways, a library and fire and rescue services.

Harvest Rise in Angmering, West Sussex

Energy efficient living comes to West Sussex

The first phase at Harvest Rise consists of 60 new Eco Electric homes all fitted with underfloor heating across the ground floor and air source heat pumps. Air source heat pumps are more efficient than gas boilers, as heat pumps capture heat that is already present in the environment and the system itself does not burn any fuel, therefore no carbon dioxide is emitted. The underfloor heating to the ground floor means that the large open plan spaces found in the homes can be efficiently heated, without the need for radiators. The average UK home has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D while Redrow's Eco Electric homes have a rating of B or higher.

Cara Lazarevic, Sales Manager at Harvest Rise, comments: “We’re excited to have launched our Harvest Rise development in West Sussex and look forward to welcoming people to the new show homes once they are launched. We’re particularly excited to showcase the new technologies we’ve included to help homeowners maximise their energy efficiency, without compromising on design.

“As well as building homes for the future, we want to ensure we’re supporting the communities we create by providing vital funding for local services. I’d encourage anyone looking for a new, eco friendly home to get in touch with our knowledgeable sales team and hear more about how we can help you make the move.”