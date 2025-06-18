West Sussex housebuilder donates more than £400,000 to local causes

A West Sussex housebuilder has given away £404,985 this financial year to charities, community groups and other local causes across the south coast region.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton division, which is based in Hedge End and is currently building properties across the Hampshire, Dorset and West Sussex, has supported a wide range of charities, community groups and local causes as part of its pledge to improve lives, enhance public spaces and give back to those most in need.

Beneficiaries that received support in the Barratt Southampton patch was Friends of Old Bridge Meadows in West Sussex, which received £5,000 and Bosham Crossfit which received £8,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housebuilder also raised £160,000 alone from its annual charity dinner held at St Mary’s FC in aid of the Saints Foundation. Among the other organisations in Hampshire to receive support were Southampton’s cardiac charity Heartbeat and Portsmouth’s Home Start – the housebuilder’s two nominated charities of the year.

A West Sussex housebuilder has given away £404,985 this financial year to charities, community groups and other local causes across the south coast region.

Over in Dorset, Shaftesbury Primary School received £5,000 to pay for its annual firework display at the school, and Margaret Green Animal rescue in Wareham were given £1,500.

As well as giving worthy causes more than £400,000, the Barratt Southampton division has also given more than 500 hours of volunteering to the communities in which they build, to help give back and support those organisations that need it the most.

Megan Hamlyn, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have donated such an impressive sum to good causes during our financial year from July 2024 to June 2025. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting so many amazing people through the scheme and I’ve loved learning about the projects they dedicate so much hard work to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also pleased to provide other support in the form of volunteering hours, so how we help depends on what those organisations need from us. Whether it’s funding a community facility, supporting a local sports team, or helping to spruce up community halls, paint fences or tidy outdoor spaces and gardens, we believe in making a difference that goes beyond bricks and mortar.”

The housebuilder also runs its Community Fund which donates £1,500 each month to local charities. Part of the wider Barratt Foundation, it has contributed around £360,000 to over 275 local projects in a year, alongside nearly £5 million to national charities. Employees also support communities with thousands of volunteer hours annually.

Barratt David Wilson Homes is currently building new homes across West Sussex, including Fossil Bay in Earnley, Century Gardens in Barnham, Nursery Fields in North Bersted and Sylvan Meadows in Walberton.