West Sussex housebuilder donates £5k to wildlife hospital

A West Sussex housebuilder has donated £5k to Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital to help it continue treating the region’s injured, sick or orphaned animals.

Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, which is currently building new homes across West Sussex, made the donation after the hospital was nominated by one of its East Wittering residents.

Caring for more than 3,000 animals a year, the Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital provides treatment, care and recuperation with the aim of releasing its patients back into the wild once fit and healthy.

The hospital receives no government funding and depends entirely on the generosity of its supporters, donors, fund-raising activities, partnerships with businesses and grant applications.

Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division Megan Hamlyn said: “Protecting natural habitats and wildlife is a big part of what we do at Barratt David Wilson Homes, so we’re always keen to support organisations like Brent Lodge. It’s making a huge positive impact in the West Sussex area and we’re delighted to help them continue doing so.”

Fundraising Manager at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital Asha Park said: “We are so incredibly grateful to Barratt David Wilson Homes for choosing to support us. It’s a partnership we’re very glad to have made. The donation will go towards treating the thousands of injured and orphaned birds and mammals who are placed in our care every year.”

Barratt David Wilson Homes is currently building new homes across the region including Sylvan Meadows in Arundel, Nursery Fields in North Bersted and Fossil Bay in Earnley.