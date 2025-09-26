West Sussex housebuilder gives more than £1.2 million and 2,000 volunteering hours to charity

Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division has raised more than £1.2 million and dedicated more than 2,000 volunteering hours to local charities and community groups over the past three years.

Just some of the local initiatives Barratt David Wilson Homes has supported include Chestnut Tree House, St. Wilfrid's Hospice and Bosham Primary School.

The donations are part of the housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to making a meaningful contribution to the communities it builds within.

An annual charity gala is also set to be held in aid of one of its chosen charities Heartbeat. Based in Southampton, Heartbeat delivers vital support to local cardiac patients and their loved ones through specialised equipment, services and facilities.

Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division Megan Hamlyn said: “We want to create a long-term social impact alongside delivering high quality homes. We are proud to play our part in local communities, supporting vital services and driving positive influence.

“After months of planning, we’re looking forward to celebrating Heartbeat at our charity gala and raising funds with the help of our contractors, partners and co-workers whilst having a fun-filled evening!”

Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division is currently building homes across West Sussex including Nursery Fields in North Bersted, Sylvan Meadows in Arundel and Fossil Bay in Bracklesham.