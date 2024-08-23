West Sussex housebuilder launches competition calling 7-14 year old play experts
Premium housebuilder Redrow is inviting young residents across the country to get creative and design fun, welcoming play spaces on their developments and join their competition to appoint yet another ‘Junior Head of Play’.
Redrow continue to reignite a love of outdoor play across their developments and are helping their junior resident’s imagination come to life and design their very own dream play area. The competition is open to children between the ages of 7-14 years old, who live on any Redrow development and want to submit a drawing of their dream play area. The newly appointed ‘Head of Play’ will join Willow and Indy who won last year’s competition.
This comes as new research from Redrow revealed that the decline in outdoor play has raised concerns. 53% of Gen Z admit that outdoor games were not part of their play diet growing up and 57% of parents worry about the impact that not getting enough outdoor play will have on their child’s mental health.
This year’s Junior Playmaker will work alongside Kevin Parker, Group Masterplanning Director at Redrow and twins Willow and Indy from Woodborough Grange to advise on their favourite play equipment to aide in the development of future play areas encouraging more outdoor activity for younger generations. Advise from those who are directly involved in the use of these play spaces will help encourage a better way to live for children who lack this access and encouragement to play outdoors.
Once selected, the ‘Junior Head of Play’ will take participate in a fun day of filming around their home development and be featured on Redrow’s social media channels visiting developments and highlighting their dream play area. Honouring commitments to having a tangible impact, Redrow will take aspects of their dream play area and implement these for all to enjoy.
For all their hard work and the design of their dream play area, Redrow will reward the winner of the competition with £250 Argos voucher.
Willow and Indy, winners of last year’s competition, said: “We can’t wait to have another Junior Head of Play come and join us to help children like us get out and play this summer!”
Kevin, who will be working with the Junior Head of Playmaking, said:“Redrow is thrilled to initiate a countrywide contest, seeking children’s creative ideas for our playgrounds.
We aim to listen to the young users of these spaces, enhancing and crafting friendly play areas for future enjoyment.”
For parents looking to put forward their child, email [email protected] with an image of the designed dream play area and a short biography including which Redrow development you live on. The closing deadline is midday on 28th August. Full T&C’s* are available here: Redrow's Monthly Online Competitions | Redrow
