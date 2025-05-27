West Sussex National Garden Scheme gardens opening in June

Saturday 31st May and Saturday 1st June (10am-4pm) with The Shrubbery Barnham

Scratch built in June 2019 after the 300m² garden was removed down to 40cm, we then added fresh topsoil and re-turfed. By summer 2021 the garden was well established. Now, we have reached the final planning and planting of the beds ‘we think’! Apart from replacing the odd failing plant (we all have them) we just keep things ship-shape as best we can.

Saturday 31st May and Saturday 1st June (10am-4pm) with The Old Rectory. Barnham

A garden of ideas in a ¼ acre plot of mature trees, shrubs, wild flower lawn, roses, agapanthus, and dahlias leading to a walled back garden of mixed colourful borders, soft fruit, sculptures and a large collection of hostas.

Sunday 27th July, Monday 25th Aug (10am-5pm) and every Thursday (10-4) Pre-booking essential on a Thursday.

Gardens of 3½ acres set around 1832 Regency house (not open). The front is formally laid out with topiary, wide lawn, mixed border and contemporary water sculpture. The rear features new and mature trees from C19, herbaceous borders, water garden and stunning uninterrupted views of the North Downs. The Japanese garden with waterfall and pond leads to a large copse, stream, treehouse and stumpery.

NEW Thursday 5th and Saturday 7th June with Shorts Farm (12am-5pm).

A Victorian allotment style kitchen garden has been recreated providing year-round vegetables, and fruit from strategically placed trees around the house. There are chickens and sometimes bottle-fed orphan lambs in the adjacent small field that abounds with wildflowers in the lower part. Look out for how the tiered levels have been used to provide niches for plants.

NEW Thursday 5th and Saturday 7th June with The Old Manor (12am-5pm).

A ½ acre, classic cottage garden set around a C15 house of archaeological interest (not open). A thatched summerhouse, surrounded by herbaceous borders and lawned areas, separated by beds of perennial planting interspersed with occasional trees. There is a range of colour from early summer into late autumn, with some areas left wild. The garden has become more nature friendly over the years.

NEW Friday 6th June (2am-5pm) pre-booking essential.

Spend a delightful afternoon listening to an informative talk on keeping your roses thriving. You will then have time to explore the rose garden, a summer paradise, especially from June to August when the roses are in full bloom. The garden transforms into a vibrant display of colours and fragrances during these months. The roses, meticulously cared for, showcase a stunning array of varieties, each with its unique charm and beauty.

NEW Saturday 7th June (Timed slots at 12pm, 2pm & 4pm) pre-booking essential.

Small rural and charming garden surrounded by fields, focusing on roses and delphiniums with a large cottage border and vegetable garden.

Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th June (2pm-5pm)

Early C17 house (not open) and walled gardens in South Downs National Park. Clipped yew, lawns, borders and fine views. Informal sunken garden. Vegetables, fruit and poultry in kitchen garden. Over 100 roses planted since 2008. Trees both mature and young. Lime avenue planted in 1973 to replace elms. Wildflower meadow outside walls, accessible from garden.

NEW Saturday 7th and 15th June (11am-4.30pm) pre-booking essential.

Created from scratch on a new build development this space has been transformed into a haven for bees, butterflies and birds. From an uninspiring turfed area it is now full of colour and interest. After attending a garden design course at nearby West Dean College, the owners created their own landscaping and planting plans, and within two years they have seen a remarkable transformation.

Sunday 8th June (11am-4pm)

In a rural setting this stunning garden is densely planted with mixed borders and shrubs. Large collection of roses, clematis, fuchsias and dahlias, a profusion of colour and scent in a well maintained garden. Please visit www.ngs.org.uk for pop-up openings in June, July and August.

NEW Sunday 8th June (2pm-6pm)

Talma is a beautiful ⅓ acre garden which is in four parts. The front wild garden leads into a pretty cottage style area with small paths and little magical woodland walk. The main lawn has a gazebo and cutting border with a little gate going through to a small shady vegetable plot. Many surprises greet you as you explore this charming oasis.

Tuesday 10th and Saturday 14th June (2pm-5pm)

This inspirational space is a delight with permanent gazebos and comfortable seating to sit and relax, enjoying delicious teas. When cold we light the fire for our guests. Interlocking beds packed with year-round colour and scent, shaded by specimen trees, inventive water features and a range of quirky woodland sculptures.

Wednesday 11th and 18th June (2pm-5pm)

3 acre tranquil, romantic, country garden with walled kitchen garden growing a wide range of fruit, vegetables and flowers including a large collection of dahlias. Large glasshouse and old potting shed, mixed flower borders, roses, rhododendrons and lawns. Magnificent 115ft tall cedar overlooks wisteria covered Grade II listed Georgian house (not open). Wild garden, long grass areas and stream.

NEW Thursday 12th June with Woodlands (11am-5pm) pre-booking essential.

This is a new garden, planted in autumn 2023 after finishing a new build on site. We have soft, prairie planting in the front and a rambling, informal cottage garden around the back, with a cutting bed, soft fruit, vegetables and a small natural pond. Stunning views of the South Downs.

NEW Thursday 12th June (11pm-5pm) with The Orchard pre-booking essential.

Quiet location at the foot of the South Downs with lovely views and easy access for a walk. East, south and west facing with beautiful herbaceous perennials, alliums, shrubs, roses and grasses set against lawn, gravel and decking. Small pond, and tree owl and glass flower sculptures.

Friday 13th and Sunday 15th June (2pm-5pm)

This edge of woodland, architect’s garden of approximately ¾ acre sits on a sloping sandy site. Designed to support biodiversity, a series of outdoor spaces connected with informal paths through lightly managed areas, creates a secret world tucked into the surrounding common land. The chosen planting palette is being adapted in response to changing weather patterns.

NEW Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June (11am-5pm)

A garden of just under 2 acres adjoining the East Glebe Field in the village. It is divided into a series of different rooms including a large vegetable garden, a large and small greenhouse, an orchard, a duck pond, an area of lawn with ornamental beds, parterres with flowers in season and herb beds. Also, a large and unusual tree sculpture.

Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June (2pm-5pm)

Delightful large country garden. Passionately and imaginatively created by enthusiastic owner over the past 20 yrs. An interesting garden with a series of circular lawns surrounded by borders, full of mass drift, repeat planting of harmonious perennials, roses, shrubs, and more. A newly developed white garden, wisteria pergola, kitchen and cutting garden, fountains and various seating areas.

Saturday 14th June (11am-5pm)

Country garden designed by Nigel Philips in 2010. Oak lined drive leading to the house (not open) and farm opens out to an enclosed courtyard with pleached hornbeam and yew. The herbaceous borders are colourful throughout the yr. Vegetable garden with raised beds and greenhouse with white peach and vine. Wild meadow leading to orchard and views across the fields, full of sheep and poultry. Mature trees.

Sunday 15th and Monday 16th June (1.30pm-5.30pm)

Set on the South Downs with panoramic views out to the undulating wooded countryside. The garden merges seamlessly into its surrounding landscape with rose and herbaceous borders that have been moulded into the sloping ground. There is a well-stocked vegetable garden and walks shaded by beech trees which surround the natural wildflower meadow where various native orchids flourish.

Tuesday 17th June (2pm-5pm)

11 acres of peaceful garden to explore with magnificent views of the South Downs. Interesting trees, shrubs and wildflower areas. The walled garden has been replanted with herbaceous borders and the Dutch garden has a new central obelisk and planting including climbing roses, salvias and echinaceas. Temple, Greek loggia, Zen pond and unusual sculptures.

Friday 20th June (2pm-6pm)

Major garden in beautiful setting developed over 30 years with fruit theme and many unusual plants. Formally laid out on grand scale with long vistas. C18 walled garden with borders in apricot, orange, scarlet and crimson. Topiary walk, pleached lime allée, tulip tree avenue, rose borders and vegetable garden with trained fruit. Turf amphitheatre, autumn shrubbery, yew cloisters and jungle walk.

Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd June (1.30pm-5.30pm)

A 1-acre plot with areas styled with cottage garden, prairie and shady borders set in the South Downs National Park with views of the Downs.

Saturday 21st June (Timed slots at 10am, 11.30am & 2pm) pre-booking essential

The Walled Garden at Knepp has been transformed into a garden for biodiversity. With designers Tom Stuart-Smith and James Hitchmough, we have applied some of the principles we’ve learned from rewilding the wider landscape to this small, confined space to create a mosaic of dynamic habitats for wildlife. The croquet lawn is now a riot of humps and hollows, hosting almost 1000 species of plants.

Saturday 21st June (10.30am-3.30pm)

A beautiful medium sized cottage garden with something of interest all year-round. The garden has several mature trees creating a feeling of seclusion. The informal beds contain a mixture of shrubs, perennials, cottage garden plants and spring bulbs. There are little hidden areas to enjoy, a small fish pond and other water features. There is also a pretty log cabin overlooking the garden.

NEW Opens Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd June (10.30am-5pm)

Steyning is a lively market town on the edge of the South Downs, home to many artists and crafts people. The three gardens open are all very different. Brambletye is a south facing garden designed with prairie effect to attract birds and pollinators, planted with bulbs, shrubs, herbaceous perennials and roses and a small sunken area of raised beds for vegetables and herbs. Nightingale House has a recently designed cottage style garden with both perennials and annuals. There is an attractive greenhouse and a bespoke metal screen covered in roses and clematis. 15 Penlands Rise is a small cottage garden which has evolved into a series of borders and island beds with narrow paths in between. There are roses, clematis, many salvias and perennials and a collection of over 100 pots some with hydrangeas but the majority with a colourful mix of annuals and tender plants.

Sunday 22nd June (1.30pm-4.30pm) pre-booking essential

150ft south west facing, sloping town garden, developed over 10 years by current owner. Hedges and trees planted, together with a wildlife pond (2020). This is a garden that showcases seasonal succession from early to late flowering prairie style planting. Two areas of grass kept as wild meadows. Collection of succulents, echeveria, and pelargoniums. Unusual pots and planters.

Sunday 22nd June (2pm-4.30pm)

Colourful cottage garden surrounding a C16 period house (not open), set in pretty downland village of Charlton, close to Levin Down Nature Reserve. Herbaceous borders well-stocked with a wide range of plants. Variety of perennials, grasses, annuals and shrubs to provide long season of colour and interest. Old well. Busy bees.

Sunday 22nd June (11am-5pm)

The garden is situated in the middle of a 200-Acre Deer Park, which has a very special herd of Red Deer husbanded by the Lucas Family for over 150 yrs. Borders with traditional planting and a kitchen garden that is prolific most of the yr. The rest of the garden comprises different spaces including a small white garden, a Moroccan courtyard and a walled garden. There is also a woodland walk.

Sunday 22nd June (2pm-5pm)

Walled and other gardens surrounding C15 stone house (not open). Featuring bulbs, flowering shrubs, roses, ponds, and potager, and many unusual and rare trees and shrubs. In late spring the wisterias are spectacular. Hybrid musk roses fill the walled garden in June and in late summer the garden is filled with dahlias, sedums, late roses, sages and Japanese anemones.

NEW Thursday 26th June (10am-4pm)

Designed to encourage wildlife, the formal areas are gradually being adapted. In the back garden, annual wild flowers have replaced box hedging, erigeron and chamomile have been allowed to self-seed between brick paths and paving; part of the lawn has become a wildflower area. A summerhouse looks out onto the fish pond and the deck has views over the wildlife areas and woodland beyond.

Thursday 26th and Saturday 28th June (10am-4pm)

Relax and unwind in this tranquil, wildlife friendly town garden. Take a seat under the pergola, surrounded by a vast range of ferns and hostas. Walk along the short, winding path, enjoying the colour from the borders, and listen to the gentle sound of the water from the Koi pond as you wander through the rose covered arch into a grassed area with a wildlife pond and herbaceous border.

Friday 27th and Saturday 28th June (2pm-5pm)

5 acres including formal topiary, large prehistoric Ginkgo biloba and magnificent Magnolia grandiflora around enchanting timber-framed medieval house (not open for NGS). Victorian Secret Gardens including splendid 140ft fruit wall with pineapple pits, Rural Museum, Terracotta Garden, Jubilee Rose Garden, King’s Garden and circular Poetry Garden. Woodland walk and Landscape Water Garden.

Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th June (2pm-5pm) pre-booking essential

An acre of delicate jungle surrounding an Arts and Crafts style cottage (not open) with stunning views of the South Downs. Our unconventional garden is designed to encourage maximum wildlife with a knapweed and hogweed meadow on clay attracting clouds of butterflies, plus two small ponds and lots of seating.

Sunday 29th June (2pm-5pm) pre-booking essential

Stunning grounds and gardens surrounding a Grade II listed Georgian country house (not open), nestled at the foot of the South Downs. The most glorious setting for a tapestry of perennial borders set off by Sussex flint walls. The many charms including a yew allée, cloud pruned trees, espaliered fruit trees, a productive ornamental kitchen garden, rose arbours and arches, and a cutting garden. Opens Sunday 29th June, pre-booking essential.

With record donations in 2024 the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. Our funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with Community Gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

To learn more about the above gardens including further opening dates and admission costs visit https://ngs.org.ukNB Occasionally Garden openings need to be cancelled. Always check on the NGS website beforehand.

