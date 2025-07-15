West Sussex Orangemen donate to local charity

Sussex Orangemen under the stewardship of WM Bro Peter Williamson provide charitable support to The Haven in Henfield, West Sussex. Brethren of LOL848 Sussex Crown Defenders present a £250 monetary donation

to staff helping at The Haven, which provides a community facility for those suffering from dementia as well as their carers. This includes not only a community centre where sufferers can enjoy each other's company and recreation but also a community minibus for their transport.

Caring for dementia sufferers can be a demanding role, needing almost constant care. The Haven receives no governmental funding at all and relies on the charity of benevolent organisations such as the Loyal Orange Institution. This local Orange Lodge were proud to select and support this worthy cause as a demonstration of their Christian charity and fulfilment of the Qualifications of Orangemen.

As a result of this donation it will be possible for The Haven to improve their secure outdoor garden area used for the recreation of service users. This will make the area safer and more user friendly and welcoming. LOL848 Lodge Chaplain Brother Andrew Landriani, in presenting the donation together with brother Nick Moore, said "as Orangemen we sincerely hope this small contribution to your good cause will help provide an even better service than you already do. We stand ready to support you where we can, in the name of Christ who redeemed us all". and this follows other noteworthy charitable donations in the local community including local cat sanctuary and the community dementia hive as well as £1,250 for Adur special needs project in recent years