West Sussex Rangers amongst the first in the country to gain new Girlguiding badge!

The girls completed a variety of challenges including: finding out about guiding in other WAGGGS (World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts) countries, planning an international activity and of course taking part in an international event (WSIJ). During the week there were visits from Jean, Girlguiding Project Coordinator (Programme), who had been involved before the camp with some of the planning of activities and representatives, Liz & Katie from WAGGGS World Centre, Pax Lodge, London, who presented the badges to some of the girls, others will have theirs presented at unit meetings in September.

The opportunity for the rangers to meet some of the 100+ international participants made the challenges all the more relevant. Some of the units whose rangers achieved their badges were from : 1st Billingshurst, 1st Findon, 1st Horsham, Sackville (East Grinstead) and Wick Ranger units.

Janet Samuel WSIJ International coordinator said ‘ it was great to see the girls have the opportunity to apply the challenges for the badge in a real-life situation at camp and I thank Girlguiding for helping us with the advance planning. The fact that Liz & Katie from Pax Lodge were able to present some of the badges made it all the more special’

Lisa Barden Girlguiding Camp Chief & Dawn Boult her Deputy Chief said they were proud that WSIJ had given West Sussex rangers the chance to become amongst the first recipients of the Guiding world badge and hoped it inspired many other girls to the same but also to explore the wider aspect of international guiding.

To learn more about WSIJ2025 go to

https://wsij.org.uk/https://www.facebook.com/groups/2391415104468358 https://www.instagram.com/wsij25/

1 . Contributed 1st Billingshurst Rangers with their Japanese link Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Worthing Highdown Rangers Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Findon, Billingshurst & Wick Rangers with WAGGGS representatives Liz & Katie Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Wick Rangers Photo: Submitted