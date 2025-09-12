West Sussex resident celebrates 102nd birthday

A care home resident in Petworth has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Lucy Hood enjoyed a party at Rotherlea care home in Petworth where she has lived since December 2021.

Born on the Isle of Wight in 1923, Lucy spent her early years in foster care with her brother Herbert, before being reunited with her mother later in childhood. She went on to live in London, where she met her husband James.

During the Second World War, Lucy proudly served in the Land Army. After the war she chose to focus on family life, raising two adopted daughters, Julie and Georgina. Georgina has sadly passed away, but Lucy remains very close to her daughter Julie and to her grandson Harley, who has been a constant source of love and support.

Over the years, Lucy always loved classical music, fashion, and never lost her fondness for jewellery. She was a keen tennis player and always enjoyed a trip to Wembley. Later in life she took up oil painting, and she has always had a soft spot for animals, particularly horses and cats. Simple pleasures, like Friday night fish and chips with her family, remain some of her happiest memories.

Lucy is is known for her resilience, warmth and strong spirit, and is cherished by both her family and those who work at the care home.

Service manager, Abbey Williams, said: “Lucy is an inspiration to all of us here at Rotherlea. It’s an absolute privilege to mark her milestone birthday and to celebrate everything she has achieved and the love she has shared with her family.”

Rotherlea on Dawtry Road in Petworth provides residential care for up to 70 people including those living with dementia. The home is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council. Shaw is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK.