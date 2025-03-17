West Sussex residents among savviest savers at home

West Sussex residents are among some of the savviest when it comes to saving money at home, according to a recent survey carried out by Barratt and David Wilson Homes Southampton division.

Almost two thirds (63%) of West Sussex residents said they have already made upgrades to their homes to cut costs, compared to just 43% in neighbouring Hampshire. Plus, 77% of West Sussex dwellers are currently looking for ways to make their home more affordable to run – compared to 70% and 73% in Hampshire and Dorset respectively.

People living in West Sussex are also the most knowledgeable when it comes to property purchases, with 68% describing their knowledge as “very good” – one of the highest in the region with scores from Hampshire at 53% and East Sussex 57%.

Also, West Sussex residents were more savvy about mortgage products that can save them money. 56% said they had heard of green mortgages – which offer reduced interest rates on properties that have greener features – compared to just 35% in Hampshire. 50% were certain their home was eligible for a green mortgage, compared to just 11% in Hampshire.

According to Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton division, which is currently building new homes at Sylvan Meadows in Walberton and Nursey Fields in North Bersted it’s clear that energy efficiency and smart budgeting are top priorities.

Tammy Bishop, Sales Director at Barratt Homes’ Southampton Division says market conditions are changing and with a new financial year just around the corner, now is the perfect time to be thinking about budgeting – especially if you are in the market for a new home.

“March is a great time to be revisiting budgets for the next year and making some greener adjustments that could be both kind to the environment and to our pockets as well.

“For anyone looking to move, spring is also the best time to be thinking about a new home. Barratt is committed to helping buyers make smart financial choices and our energy-efficient homes are much greener and more affordable to run.”