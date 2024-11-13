West Sussex site named best unique camping destination in the UK at 2024 Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Woodfire Camping in Petworth was named the Best Unique Campsite in the UK at the 2024 Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping Awards. These awards were created to highlight some of the best camping, glamping and touring sites the UK has to offer.

Located in the South Downs, this foodie campsite provides an unforgettable gastro experience combining the great outdoors with gourmet style cooking.

The site was set up in 2018 due to the owner's Griff and Stella’s shared love of camping, cooking and being outside. Inspired by the Italian agriturismos that they both stayed on with their families as children, the couple wanted to create a great site with fabulous facilities and a generous welcome which led to the creation of Woodfire Camping.

Onsite you can expect to enjoy meals such as eight-hour slow-cooked pork belly, bavette steak and spicy lamb meatballs, all freshly prepared, cooked over fire and shared at trestle tables overlooking wonderful views.

The site has gained an impressive 4.88 star rating on their travel listing, with 94% saying they would recommend the site. Guests continue to leave huge praise with comments including "One of the nicest camping spots we've been to, with wonderful views and skies”, “Top notch service from beginning to end and I keep telling all my friends to book” and “The meals that are cooked are delicious and really makes this campsite a standout”.

You can find Woodfire Camping here: https://www.campsites.co.uk/go/28161

The list of award winners, including regional winners, is available on the Campsites.co.uk website here: https://www.campsites.co.uk/awards