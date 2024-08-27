West Sussex social work staff shortlisted for three prestigious national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Social work staff from West Sussex County Council have been shortlisted for prestigious national awards in recognition of their outstanding work and extraordinary practice.

Susan Banyard, a long-serving social worker for West Sussex County Council, has been shortlisted for the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Social Worker of the Year Awards.

Susan, who dedicated more than 30 years to working with children and young people, has been recognised for her passion, commitment and enthusiasm for social work. This includes her contribution to improving the wellbeing of children in foster care, as well as furthering the support provided to foster carers.

Susan has recently retired from her role as a social worker but continues to play an active role in the local fostering community through groups and supporting with training foster carers.

West Sussex County Council’s Children’s Mental and Emotional Health Team has also been shortlisted for the Children’s Services Team of the Year Award. This nomination is in recognition of the council’s pioneering approach to suicide prevention and the role played by the local authority and social care.

The third nomination, for the Supportive Social Work Employer Award, is in acknowledgement of the council’s work to support a cohort of overseas social workers who are new to the UK.

Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Learning, said: “I am incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work from all our staff working to help and support children and young people.

“I’m delighted that these efforts have been recognised by peers from across the country. They highlight not only the work of those nominated, but also the significant steps forward we have made on our continued journey of improvement.

“I wish all of our nominees the best of luck for the awards.”

The winners will be announced at a special event this November in London.

The finalists were chosen by panels of independent judges including previous award winners, social workers, industry leaders and people with lived experience of social work.

The Social Worker of the Year Awards is the only major national awards event for social work in England, attracting hundreds of entries every year.