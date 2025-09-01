West Sussex teen becomes builder for the day

A special guest was welcomed to a housing development in West Sussex to get a closer look at how homes are built.

Fuelled by a passion for improving the standard of living in the UK, budding housebuilder, 13-year-old Miles, visited Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Nursery Fields development in Bognor Regis where he spent the day exploring every stage of the housebuilding process from design and construction through to sales.

Miles, who has autism and a special interest in housebuilding, began his visit with a welcome from the team, which included Site Manager Matt Annalls and Chris Cooper-Bailey from a local architects’ firm.

Chris showed Miles how to use CAD systems to design a home before Miles got stuck into designing his own house, touring the construction site and dressing a show home. Miles even got to lay a brick on one of the homes currently being built – a highlight of his day.

Site Manager Matt Annalls commented: “It was a pleasure to welcome Miles to Nursery Fields. He really knows his stuff and I was very impressed with his knowledge and enthusiasm. We hope the day inspired him and gave him a first-hand understanding of the work that goes into creating a home. I hope Miles continues to pursue his interest – I’m confident he’ll make an excellent builder one day!”

Miles’s mum Lottie said: “Miles loves anything and everything to do with housebuilding. The team were so welcoming and encouraged him to put everything he knows into practice. I know Miles had a fantastic time – it was an opportunity we’re both very grateful to have been given.”

Barratt David Wilson Homes is committed to inspiring the next generation of builders and offers a range of opportunities to local young people with a passion for homebuilding, giving them the tools they need to kickstart a career.