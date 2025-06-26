West Sussex timber and builders merchants director helps raise more than $100,000 in brutal seven-day, seven-marathon endurance challenge in USA

By Ben Gale
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 15:20 BST
Work Week is a groundbreaking endurance adventure event that kicked off on 7th April 2025. A group of friends – including James Bowry, Financial Director at Covers Timber & Builders Merchants – took on the ultimate challenge: seven marathons, in seven disciplines, over seven consecutive days, while traversing the rugged terrain of the American Southwest.

The team covered more than 300 miles and clocked fewer than 30 hours of sleep over the week, pushing themselves to their physical and mental limits through a mix of running, hiking, cycling, kayaking and more.

The challenge was undertaken through St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation in support of seven charities: Macmillan, Best Friends, The Michael J Fox Foundation, The Navajo Water Project, Poppy’s Fund, MIND & First Touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Foundation supports hundreds of carefully selected projects across the UK and overseas, aiming to make a positive and lasting difference in people’s lives. Through this epic journey, the team aimed to raise both funds and awareness for causes close to their hearts, as well as support communities they trained in and passed through.

The team 5 miles from Alstrom Point.placeholder image
The team 5 miles from Alstrom Point.

Thanks to overwhelming support, they raised over $100,000, far surpassing their original target.

James Bowry said:

“It was the toughest and most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. The terrain was brutal, the days were long, and the nights were almost non-existent – but the thought of the causes we were helping made every mile worth it.”

Donations can still be made until 31 July 2025 by visiting:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/work-week-2025

Preparations are underway for 2026, to find out more about Work Week visit their instragram account: _work_week

Related topics:West SussexMind
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice