West Sussex timber and builders merchants director helps raise more than $100,000 in brutal seven-day, seven-marathon endurance challenge in USA
The team covered more than 300 miles and clocked fewer than 30 hours of sleep over the week, pushing themselves to their physical and mental limits through a mix of running, hiking, cycling, kayaking and more.
The challenge was undertaken through St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation in support of seven charities: Macmillan, Best Friends, The Michael J Fox Foundation, The Navajo Water Project, Poppy’s Fund, MIND & First Touch.
The Foundation supports hundreds of carefully selected projects across the UK and overseas, aiming to make a positive and lasting difference in people’s lives. Through this epic journey, the team aimed to raise both funds and awareness for causes close to their hearts, as well as support communities they trained in and passed through.
Thanks to overwhelming support, they raised over $100,000, far surpassing their original target.
James Bowry said:
“It was the toughest and most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. The terrain was brutal, the days were long, and the nights were almost non-existent – but the thought of the causes we were helping made every mile worth it.”
Donations can still be made until 31 July 2025 by visiting:
Preparations are underway for 2026, to find out more about Work Week visit their instragram account: _work_week