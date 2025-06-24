West Sussex wastewater works gets £21m upgrade to support new homes

Southern Water's multi-million pound upgrade of a West Sussex wastewater treatment works to support the local environment and new homes has been completed

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £21 million project has increased capacity at our Pagham site, by adding a series of giant concrete tanks for treatment and stormwater storage, as well as associated pipework, safety systems, and electrical supplies to help run the works.

This completion comes as Southern Water continues work across West Sussex to improve the quality of the final treated effluent which leaves wastewater sites – and to cut the likelihood of storm overflows being needed when flows overload the infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investment is being made at the treatment works in Lavant along with work in villages north of Chichester including Charlton, Singleton and East Dean to reduce groundwater infiltration which can overload wastewater sites.

Pagham Wastewater Treatment Works

Project Manager for Southern Water, Ben Gogan, said:

“We know how important it is to protect and enhance water quality and our precious environment across the areas we serve. These vital improvements add to the other investments we’ve made in West Sussex.”

The work was carried out by contractor GTb who are supporting Southern Water on a number of other key projects to treatment sites across its region.

Russell Griffiths, Project Manager for GTb, added:

“We are pleased to have completed this project in Pagham. It’s been a major engineering project over the last two years. We’d like to say a huge thank you to those residents living near to the works for their patience while we carried out this essential upgrade work.

There will be some minor activities over the next few months, following which we will be removing our site compound.”